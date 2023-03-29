Destiny 2 Eververse schedule and calendar for Season 20

Keep up to date with the Destiny 2 Eververse schedule and calendar for the best cosmetics such as emotes, vehicles, and ornaments you can get from the Eververse Store. There are two sections in the store found under Eververse and Bright Dust.

The Destiny 2 Eververse calendar changes weekly alongside the Destiny 2 weekly rotation and Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector, and brings a whole host of goodies you can purchase using Bright Dust or Silver. The schedule has already been released for Season 20, so here’s what you can expect to see in the store in the upcoming weeks.

Destiny 2 Eververse schedule

Week 5 (March 28 – April 4)

Bright Dust items:

Right This Way (emote)

Credence (weapon ornament)

Heartbreaking Entrance (transmat effect)

Biolume (shader)

Jungle Viper (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Disciple’s Judgment (exotic emote)

Limitless Subversion Cloak (hunter universal ornament)

Cogent Beat Mark (titan universal ornament)

Technologic Bond (warlock universal ornament)

Celestial Shell (ghost shell)

All-Terrain Explorer (vehicle)

Callisto Lancer (ship)

Karesansui (weapon ornament)

Riven Projection (ghost projection)

Week 6 (April 4 – April 11)

Bright Dust items:

Can’t Go On (emote)

Exotech Shell (ghost shell)

Ketch Flight Entrance (transmat effect)

Laguna Cruiser (shader)

Polished Sea Stone (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Arcade Games (multiplayer emote)

Limitless Subversion Strides (hunter universal ornament)

Cogent Beat Greaves (titan universal ornament)

Technologic Boots (warlock universal ornament)

Kit Shell (ghost shell)

Blind Faith (weapon ornament)

Exohelian (ship)

Shiro’s Watch (weapon ornament)

Magic Trick Projection (ghost projection)

Week 7 (April 11 – April 18)

Bright Dust items:

Spray and Pray (emote)

Archon Prime (weapon ornament)

Daito Capsule Entrance (transmat effect)

Springtide Faint (shader)

Welded Brass (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Simon Says (emote)

Come At Me (emote)

Clean Lines Shell (ghost shell)

Doubt (weapon ornament)

Seider (hunter ornament)

Augmented Auspice (titan ornament)

Occisor Draconum (warlock ornament)

Omnipotentia (weapon ornament)

Spicy Ramen Projection (ghost projection)

Week 8 (April 18 – April 25)

Bright Dust items:

Quick Cardio (emote)

Lucid Dream (vehicle)

Lattice Entrance (transmat effect)

Time-Honored (shader)

Grayscale Undergrowth (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Touch Grass (emote)

Limitless Subversion Vest (hunter universal ornament)

Cogent Beat Plate (titan universal ornament)

Technologic Robes (warlock universal ornament)

Sweeper Shell (ghost shell)

Sweeper Simulant (vehicle)

Gilded Prowler (ship)

Whaler’s Whim (weapon ornament)

Side Eye Projection (ghost projection)

Week 9 (April 25 – May 2)

Bright Dust items:

Flamenco Dance (emote)

Calyptra (weapon ornament)

Shadow Legion Entrance (transmat effect)

Erebos Glance (shader)

Circadian Chill (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Mandolin-Sistence (emote)

Limitless Subversion Casque (hunter universal ornament)

Cogent Beat Helm (titan universal ornament)

Technologic Hood (warlock universal ornament)

Vice Cruiser (vehicle)

Synthowl (ship)

Calefactor (weapon ornament)

Eramis Projection (ghost projection)

Acolyte’s Ambition (hunter ornament)

Hjörþrimul (titan ornament)

Phoenix Renascence (warlock ornament)

Week 10 (May 2 – May 9)

Bright Dust items:

Stand on Ceremony (emote)

Free Throw (emote)

Cyber Class Entrance (transmat effect)

Up For Grabs (shader)

Byzantium Lotus (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Represent (emote)

Low Score (emote)

Sponsored Shell (ghost shell)

Shadow Box (vehicle)

Stygian Courser (ship)

Clast of it’s Own (weapon ornament)

Gold Medal Projection (ghost projection)

Week 11 (May 9 – May 16)

Bright Dust items:

Reigning Champion (emote)

Plush Shell (ghost shell)

Cherry Blossom Entrance (transmat effect)

Rivalry Whitesand (shader)

Golden Age Wine (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Curling Shuffle (multiplayer emote)

Weightlifter (emote)

High Score (emote)

Champion Shell (ghost shell)

Vie for Glory (vehicle)

Victor’s Palanquin (ship)

Guardian Games Projection (ghost projection)

Week 12 (May 16 – May 23)

Bright Dust items:

Torch Light (emote)

Triple Bogey (vehicle)

Contender’s Entrance (transmat effect)

Photo Finish (shader)

Vibrant Medusa (shader)

Eververse Store items:

Gladiator Blows (multiplayer emote)

Power Lift (emote)

Tug-of-War Shell (ghost shell)

Pistol Pose (vehicle)

Victory’s Herald (ship)

Triumphant (weapon ornament)

Trophy Projection (ghost projection)

That’s the full Destiny 2 Eververse schedule for Season 20, for more on the Lightfall expansion, here are all Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics and the Destiny 2 nightfall weapon this week.