Destiny 2 weekly reset times – all current activities

Want to know when the Destiny 2 weekly reset times are? Since its launch in 2017, Destiny 2 has years of content to discover, so it can be quite a daunting feat to do everything in the popular FPS game. On top of the sheer number of story missions, raids, and dungeons, some of the content changes every week. If you want all of the best loot, you need to keep track of every change.

The only exception to the regular Destiny 2 weekly reset times is with the Trials of Osiris pinnacle PvP challenge, which has its own schedule. You can find out more about those Destiny 2 trials rewards by following the link.

Thankfully, all of the changes that occur during the weekly reset happen on a cycle, so you can always plan ahead to get a top tier weapon, or farm items in a particular raid or dungeon. Some of the content requires at least one of the many Destiny 2 expansions, but there’s still relevant stuff even if you are playing the base version, one of the best PC free games out there.

Destiny 2 weekly reset schedule

The Destiny 2 weekly reset times are 10am PDT / 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST / 7pm CEST every Tuesday.

Destiny 2 weekly reset changes

Here are all of the things that change with each Destiny 2 weekly reset:

Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons

Nightfall strike and modifiers

The Crucible playlist

The weekly Witch Queen campaign mission

Seasonal activity

Altars of Reflection

Europa activities

Moon activities (if you own the Shadowkeep expansion)

Dreaming City activities (if you own the Forsaken expansion)

Bounty offerings

Destiny 2 Timelost weapons

Current Destiny 2 weekly reset activities

Finally, here are all of the current activities during this week’s Destiny 2 weekly reset:

Nightfall strike

The current Nightfall strike is The Scarlet Keep, and the rotating rewards are The Palindrome and Plug One.1.

Crucible playlist

This week’s Crucible playlist is Team Scorched. The elemental singe in the Vanguard Ops playlist this week is Void.

Witch Queen story mission

This week’s Witch Queen story mission is The Arrival.

Seasonal activity

The current Seasonal Activity is Legendary Psiops Battleground.

Altar of Reflection

The current Altar of Reflection activities are Insight and Catalyst.

Europa activities

Eclipsed zone – Asterion Abyss

– Asterion Abyss Empire Hunt – The Dark Priestess

– The Dark Priestess Exo Challenge – Simulation Survival: Simulated Skill-Set training

Moon activities

Here are all of the current Moon activities. Please note that you need the Shadowkeep expansion to see these challenges and find the Trove Guardian.

Wandering Nightmare – Nightmare of Horkis, Fear of Mithrax (Anchor of Light)

– Nightmare of Horkis, Fear of Mithrax (Anchor of Light) Nightmare Hunts – Phogoth, Taniks, and Dominus Ghaul

– Phogoth, Taniks, and Dominus Ghaul Trove Guardian location – Archer’s Line

– Archer’s Line Shadowkeep story mission – Beyond

Dreaming City activities

Here are all of the current Dreaming City activities. Please note that you need the Forsaken expansion to see these challenges, the weekly mission, and Riven’s Curse.

Weekly mission – Broken Courier

– Broken Courier Riven’s Curse is at its weakest this week

is at its weakest this week Ascendant Challenge – Forfeit Shrine (Gardens of Esila)

– Forfeit Shrine (Gardens of Esila) Blind Well Enemy type – Scorn Plague(s) – Sikariis & Vakuuriis



Those are all the currently active challenges and other key changes that happen during the Destiny 2 weekly reset. Be sure to come back after the next reset on Tuesday to get the most up-to-date information. In the meantime, you may also wish to get the scoop on the daily changes, such as Xur’s location and what the Destiny 2 legendary lost sector is.

