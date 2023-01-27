Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost armour voting begins, with a twist

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost armour voting has begun. However, to ensure each class gets its collective favourite design to don throughout the Halloween season in the popular FPS game, Bungie has announced changes to how voting works. The team outlined the changes to the format in its weekly This Week at Bungie (TWAB) series, which typically provides insights into what’s new in the Destiny 2 game universe.

“To help make sure each class gets the armour set they’re most excited about, we’ve decided to let each class vote individually rather than bucketing armour sets together,” the TWAB says. It notes that last year, voting was overall close but that there were significant differences when it came to each individual class. Therefore, Bungie sought to resolve the issue so each class could get its overall favourite armour set. Ultimately, this meant that instead of having two distinct themed styles as in years past, this year, it designed two themed styles under the umbrella concept of “creepy crawlies.”

Ultimately, this change means that if one class collectively likes the arachnid theme better while another prefers the beetle-inspired version, each can have their choice.

Bungie will now also offer players two ways to vote. One is via email, while the other will be a link where players can vote on their secondary or, in the event they do not receive Bungie’s email regarding voting, their primary.

The TWAB also outlined recently-implemented content changes. Weekly Deepsight weapon focusing was updated to daily for the remainder of the season at all vendors, which allows players to craft weapons before the end of the season. The blog post also outlined previously-shared changes to Destiny 2 Iron Banner‘s Fortress mode reputation gains.

Finally, Bungie issued the final reminder that Destiny 2 Season 19 will soon wrap up, as the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date is rapidly approaching. This means players have just over a month to redeem specific items on the Bungie Rewards page and complete any objectives for Moments of Triumph.

If you’re looking forward to Lightfall and the introduction of the new Destiny 2 Strand subclass into one of our team’s picks for the best free PC games in 2023, be sure to check out our recent Q&A with Destiny 2 Lightfall writers Liz Baker and Nikko Stevens, who tease the complicated role the Witness will play in the future of the game.