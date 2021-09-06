Destiny 2’s new hand cannon holster mod gives Hawkmoon infinite one-taps

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that whenever Bungie adds new mods to Destiny 2, they completely break at least one exotic. Today’s case is the FPS game’s exotic hand cannon Hawkmoon, which synergises with a new mod called Hand Cannon Holster in… unexpected ways. Specifically, the new mod allows you to fire as many charged-up Paracausal Shots as your heart desires, one-tapping just about any enemy in either PvP or PvE.

Normally, Hawkmoon’s intrinsic Paracausal Shot perk grants stacks of Paracausal Charge whenever you land final blows and precision hits in the FPS game. The final round in the magazine, the Paracausal Shot, does bonus damage based on the number of stacks of Paracausal Charge you’ve built up with the previous seven rounds. Then you reload, and it starts over – or at least that’s what’s supposed to happen.

The Hand Cannon Holster mod for leg armour gradually refills your hand cannons – and that includes Hawkmoon, at least at the time of this writing. Destiny 2 players have worked out that if, instead of reloading the weapon normally when it goes dry, you instead pull out your ghost and wait about four seconds, you’ll ready Hawkmoon with another charged shot ready to go.

Here’s YouTuber Drew Rudasill demonstrating explaining the procedure:

And here’s Twitch streamer Benny Shmurda demonstrating Hawkmoon’s newfound effectiveness in the Crucible:

This is obviously ridiculous, but it does look like fun – at least if you’re the one with as many Paracausal Shots as you want to take. Bungie will likely move swiftly to squash this, by either disabling Hawkmoon or the Hand Cannon Holster mod, or perhaps some combination.

In the meantime, keep your head down if you venture into PvP.