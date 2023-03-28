Destiny 2 voice actor listing hints at long-lost character’s return

Destiny 2 IMDB voice actor listings hint at Cissy Jones’s return as Sloane, supporting that players may once again fight baddies on the game’s long-lost Titan destination in Bungie’s popular FPS game. Sloane disappeared from Destiny 2 when the Black Fleet caused Titan and other celestial bodies to vanish as playable destinations in the game. She’d vowed to fight whatever was forthcoming head-on and was declared MIA after the moon’s disappearance.

While it’s important to note that IMDB isn’t always an entirely reliable source, DestinyTracker, which initially shared the update via Twitter, reports that the source is typically accurate regarding Destiny 2 castings. Redditors also pointed out IMDB was correct regarding the voice actors for Saint-14 and Mithrax before either appeared in the game.

Rumours continue to circulate regarding the return of Titan, a playable destination eliminated as part of a massive revamp in which the developers also removed Io, Mars, and Mercury from the game. The recent Destiny 2 Winterbite Exotic glaive quest hinted at activity on Titan, leading many to think Guardians will see the destination again sooner rather than later.

Cissy Jones voiced Sloane through season 11, which is when the character disappeared. However, given that Sloane is MIA within the game’s lore and not known to be deceased, the character may have continued her efforts to fight for the Light from wherever the Black Fleet took the destinations. This means her return could make sense within the context of the game lore.

The recent Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Exotic glaive quest’s Avalon mission indicates that Asher Mir, who also disappeared from the game around the same time, is still alive in some form. Lightfall’s IMDB page also lists a voice actor for Brother Vance, who has also not been seen in the game since around the same time, when the character entered the Infinite Forest. This indicates Vance could return as well.

Additional cast listings reveal players may soon see several other characters players haven’t heard much from recently, such as Fynch, our Ghost ally from The Witch Queen, and the Spider, the self-serving criminal ringleader who held Crow captive upon his resurrection as a Guardian, in the near future.

A previous IMDB update also showed veteran voice actor Kimberly Brooks set to play the role of Xivu Arath, but references to such have since been deleted from the site. However, should the rumours be correct, players could be set to soon hear the voice of the Hive God of War. Brooks is an accomplished voice actor whose video game voice credits include the Mass Effect series, Psychonauts 2, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and many more.

While players are already excited to see what characters re-emerge in Destiny 2 season 21, there’s still plenty of content to enjoy in the multiplayer game‘s current season. If you haven’t already, check out our Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics list to see what you goodies you can get your hands on in the game.