How to get the Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic – all Strider quest steps

The Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic glaive is one of the most in-demand exotics presently in the game. The developers at Bungie know this seasonal exotic is a beast, which is likely why it requires so many quest completions to obtain. Still, the quests to get the Winterbite are not complex, even if they are somewhat tedious.

If you want to get your hands on the Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic glaive, we have all the steps you need to earn this powerful Stasis weapon, which will easily complement your best Destiny 2 Warlock Stasis build, Titan Stasis build, or Hunter Stasis build.

How to get the Winterbite exotic glaive

You will get the Winterbite exotic glaive by completing the Strider quest. However, to obtain the Strider quest, you must first complete the Destiny 2 Stargazer quest, the Maelstrom quest, and the Bluejay quest. Once you complete all three of these, Quinn, the Archivist, will grant you the Strider quest.

The Winterbite exotic glaive is a coveted exotic on the Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list. It’s extremely powerful and grants high damage per second, which you can enhance with mods and Stasis Fragments when playing as a Stasis subclass. Not only can it freeze targets, but its shield also increases movement speed while shielding. Therefore, it’s a valuable weapon and worth the effort to obtain.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Strider quest

The Strider quest isn’t tough to complete, but you’ll want to know what to do so you don’t waste your time. Here’s a breakdown of the quest steps.

Visit the Archivist, Quinn, in the Hall of Heroes to obtain the quest. Spend Terminal Overload keys on Terminal Overload Chests in three areas of Neomuna. Defeat Shadow Legion forces to obtain location data, then complete the Ahimsa Park Lost Sector to obtain a data cypher. Return to the Hall of Heroes to speak with the Archivist. Repair Strider’s memorial. Head to Maya’s Retreat to defeat the Vex Hydra and destroy the Confluxes. Return to the Archivist.

Destiny 2 Strider quest steps

If you’re hoping to snag a Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic glaive, here’s a breakdown of exactly how to go about it. Again, remember that you must have completed the Stargazer, Maelstrom, and Bluejay quests to earn it.

Visit the Archivist

Quinn will give you the Strider quest needed to earn the glaive.

Spend three Terminal Overload Keys

Part of this involves patience, as you’ll have to complete the Terminal Overload activity in all three locations where it can occur to obtain it. The Terminal Overload activity rotates between Ahimsa Park, Zephyr Concourse, and Liming Harbour daily, so check out our Destiny 2 Terminal Overload rotation guide to review the schedule. Ultimately, this means you’ll need to log in on at least three separate days to complete the activity and complete this quest step. You’ll also have to ensure you have Terminal Overload Keys to access the chests, which our guide covers as well.

Defeat Shadow Legion forces and complete the Ahimsa Park Lost Sector

For this quest step, note that you will encounter Shadow Legion forces in the Ahimsa Lost Sector, which will count toward completing this goal.

Return to the Archivist

Return to Quinn in the Hall of Heroes, who will review your findings and then grant the next quest step.

Repair Strider’s memorial

This is also a quick and easy quest step, as you’ll simply head to the marked memorial and interact with it.

Head to Maya’s Retreat

Travel to the location on the bottom right-hand corner of your destination map. To complete this step, you must take out the marked Hydra and interact with a Conflux. You’ll do this several times until a larger Hydra appears. Defeat it to complete this step.

Return to the Archivist

Quinn will then give you a juicy, new Winterbite exotic glaive.

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic glaive quest. If you’re looking for more exotic goodies in Destiny 2 season 20, you’ll also want to go for the Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm Catalyst and the Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest, which will snag you the Deterministic Chaos Void exotic machine gun.