You’ve got a day to get $60 worth of Destiny 2 for free

If you’ve ever wanted to try Destiny 2, you now have just under 24 hours to redeem $60 worth of expansions and extra content in Bungie’s free game, before the Epic Games Store cycles the shooter out for something else. Perhaps you want a new FPS, your friends are already big on D2, or you want something new without breaking the bank over the holidays after purchasing all those gifts.

Yes, Destiny 2 itself is a free game, but you don’t want to start playing now and get to the point where you need to start paying for expansions, only to realize you missed out on getting a handful of them for free.

You’ll be getting the Destiny 2 Legacy Collection for absolutely nothing, which is currently priced at $60 / £50. While the collection doesn’t come with the first few expansions, it does have the three most recent ones before Lightfall: The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. They’ll bring you up to Lightfall ahead of next year’s The Final Shape, which has, unfortunately, been delayed.

While the Destiny 2 starter pack was removed from sale due to community outcry about its price and offerings, the Legacy Collection is still a pretty good place to start. It’s still a bit of an upward climb, but having three expansions to sink your teeth into to help you catch up before The Final Shape isn’t so bad.

There’s often a lot of talk in the Destiny 2 community about how the price points of expansions can stop new players from coming to the game, so this Legacy Collection is a great way to at least try out a lot of the expansions for yourself at no extra cost.

Destiny 2 Legacy Collection is free to download on the Epic Games Store until Wednesday, December 20 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, and December 21 at 3am AEDT. You can find it here.

New players to D2 should also check out our Destiny 2 classes and subclasses guide, alongside some of the best Destiny 2 builds for those classes. You’ll also want to be sure of the Destiny 2 system requirements against your rig before diving in too.

