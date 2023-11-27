Destiny 2 delays The Final Shape, announces other “new content”

Destiny 2 is nearing its final chapter, and fans are chomping at the bit to see the years-long lore reach its pinnacle. Bungie has been working on The Final Shape, the shooter’s upcoming expansion, for a while now, and initially aiming to release the concluding content in the early months of 2024. Unfortunately, Bungie now says that The Final Shape will drop a bit later so as to ensure the conclusion is top-notch.

Rumors about a possible Destiny 2 delay have been circulating for a few weeks now, with the community wondering whether The Final Shape is still dropping during the winter. The space game‘s developer has now confirmed the alleged expansion delay. “The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be,” Bungie reveals.

To allow for a “bigger and bolder vision” the developer now says Destiny 2’s long-awaited expansion will arrive this upcoming year on Tuesday, June 4. As The Final Shape is no normal expansion, but rather the end to over a decade of Destiny lore, Bungie wants to take the time to make sure that the end chapter “will be remembered and treasured for years to come.”

While the Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date is coming later than expected, we’ve got other “new content” to look forward to. With the Season of the Wish just around the corner, Bungie is extending it until The Final Shape’s launch.

The dev is adding weekly progression-based quests dubbed ‘Wishes,’ coming in February with the Moments of Triumph and its “unique rewards.” Destiny 2’s Guardian Games are now happening in March “with a refreshed focus on class vs. class competition.”

April marks an even bigger addition, with Bungie’s “two-month content update available to everyone” called ‘Into the Light.’ Bungie explains that Into the Light leads up to The Final Shape, preparing players for their journey into the Traveler.

While the delay is disappointing, it’s nice to see the dev being open with us rather than releasing undercooked content. The roadmap is also a great way to lessen the delay’s blow. Bungie agrees that “delays aren’t fun,” but states that the team is “excited to have the extra time” to meet our expectations of The Final Shape. For now, we have Into the Light to look forward to and the highly requested Destiny 2 Fireteam Finder.

