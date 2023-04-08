Destiny 2 Lightfall already has a hefty discount in this Steam sale

If you’re yet to dive into Destiny 2 Lightfall and have been waiting for the perfect moment, the currently ongoing Steam sale for Bungie’s live FPS game is exactly what you’re looking for. While sweeping changes have been made due to Destiny 2 Lightfall criticism with even more to come, now could be ideal to dive in.

That’s right, free game Destiny 2 currently has an expansion Steam sale, with Lightfall and more available at a discounted price for a limited time. So let’s get down to business.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Steam sale

Multiple versions of Destiny 2, alongside the Lightfall expansion, are currently on sale via Steam, and we’ve got the breakdown of prices and offers below.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is 33% off at $33.49 USD / £26.79 GBP

Destiny 2 Lightfall and Annual Pass is 25% off at $74.99 USD / £59.99 GBP

Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) is 50% off at $29.99 USD / £24.99 GBP

Note that not all of Destiny 2’s DLCs and expansions are on sale, just the above. While you can just pick up Lightfall on its own, there’s also the Lightfall and Annual Pass, which also lets you instantly unlock the Quicksilver Storm Exotic weapon and the season passes for seasons 20, 21, 22, and 23.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is season 20, so you’ll get the next three seasons of 2023 with the annual pass.

The Legacy Collection is perfect for new Destiny 2 players, as after you’ve got to grips with the free game you can dive into previous expansions The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. You can also catch up with all the lore via the Destiny 2 cutscene archive, which puts the entire story so far onto YouTube like it’s one of those videogame movies made up of in-game cutscenes.

With the Destiny 2 Lightfall season moving along nicely, you can still find a lot to do in Bungie’s free multiplayer game, and we’ve got the lowdown on Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics should you need a hand chasing them down.