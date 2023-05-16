Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm is a sniper rifle now, apparently

A Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm issue is causing the Exotic auto rifle to shoot like a sniper rifle in the FPS game, according to a video posted to Reddit by user StarinElm. In the video, the Destiny 2 player uses the Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm and its distinctive auto rifle scope, but shoots powerful single shots like a sniper rifle.

Though the cause is unconfirmed, it appears to be part of a strange glitch that may have something to do with changes in Destiny 2 Loadouts or inventory swaps. However, the issue is not fully replicable at the moment and remains unclear what, exactly, may be happening.

YouTube account ‘Cheese Forever’ showcased a series of similar bugs, indicating that a memory leak could be the cause. Regardless, it seems that somehow, in limited cases, switching weapons is causing the weapon that takes its place to copy aspects of the original weapon in that slot. So, in the case of StarinElm, it would seem likely they had switched from the Quicksilver Storm to a sniper rifle, causing the weapon to retain the Quicksilver Storm frame and aesthetics but to shoot like the sniper rifle.

According to Cheese’s video, the glitches don’t seem to disappear until players exit the game. As a slightly different issue, Cheese shows player Augie 1489 using hand cannon and pulse rifle energy weapons that show sniper zoom, which Cheese Forever notes “gives [them] more magnetism and damage at longer ranges.”

Cheese then lists numerous similar glitches, including a player whose weapon appeared to be a mix of Prolonged Engagement and Revision Zero. They also showed a similar issue involving abilities, where a Guardian whose Titan Thruster ability manifested as Warlock Strand Threadlings. These issues are often not replicable, and Cheese suspects there may be an issue with the number of active mods equipped.

In response to the original Reddit post, players suggested they experienced similar issues with the Revision Zero, Hawkmoon and Forerunner Exotics.

In most cases, the glitches are simply annoying and can make for hilarious results, such as the Quicksilver Storm sniper rifle glitch. However, the numerous examples indicate that there does seem to be a deeper issue, whether it has to do with mods or something else entirely.

The Bungie development team is under significant criticism as players have expressed frustration with frequent downtime, errors, and the prevalence of glitches that seems to have increased since the launch of Lightfall. Still, that hasn’t stopped players from playing, as Steam player counts indicate the average player count remains higher than it typically is during the last week of a season.

Perhaps that’s due to anticipation surrounding Destiny 2 season 21, wherein players will revisit the game’s long-lost Titan destination and have also been promised a quest that will answer questions about the Veil in Destiny 2, which is shrouded in mystery and frustrated players who sought answers as they played through the multiplayer game‘s Lightfall campaign.