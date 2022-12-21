Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest – perks, missions, and more

The Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest is now live, granting Guardians who own the season 19 content pass the opportunity to earn the newest pulse rifle. If you want to know how to get the Revision Zero exotic, you’re in the right place.

The Revision Zero is a unique exotic weapon with anti-barrier rounds built into the gun, which makes it a must-have for all players in season 19. It also has multiple catalyst options, which players can unlock throughout the season in one of the best FPS games of all time. Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic.

How to get the Revision Zero exotic

You must complete The Hidden Shape and Seraph Shield quests to get Revision Zero. Doing so grants players access to the Revision Zero exotic pulse rifle and the ability to craft this new weapon. However, note that your first crafted weapon will be limited in terms of what’s available for perks and weapon options, so it may end up fundamentally similar to the Revision Zero you’ll earn as part of the quest line.

To access this quest, players must be caught up on the game’s seasonal content and complete a Heist Battleground as part of the story mission.

The Hidden Shape Revision Zero quest steps

After completing the game’s weekly story mission, players can pick up a new quest titled The Hidden Shape in the H.E.L.M. This will direct players to complete the Operation Seraph’s Shield mission, which we’ve outlined in detail below.

You’ll find the Operation Seraph’s Shield mission on the right side of the H.E.L.M. sub-map in the Director. The game recommends a Power level of 1580 for the task.

In a nutshell, the Revision Zero quest steps are:

Pick up The Destiny 2 Hidden Shape Revision Zero quest in the H.E.L.M.

Complete the mission Operation Seraph’s Shield.

Return to the H.E.L.M. to pick up the weapon.

Complete the next quest step by either dismantling the weapon or levelling it up and extracting its Deepsight Resonance, which requires a certain number of kills with the weapon (percent-based). The number appears to be low, so using it in one or two activities should suffice.

Head to the Enclave crafting area on Mars to create your own Revision Zero.

Destiny 2 Seraph Shield mission

After loading into the mission from the Diretor screen, you’ll immediately find yourself facing a series of laser puzzles similar to those you’ve encountered throughout the season.

Next, you’ll enter an area reminiscent of a specific site reminiscent of Deep Stone Crypt. After clearing ads, you’ll collect a Scanner augment that highlights terminals you need to interact with to advance the mission. Upon doing this, dropships will then take you to a space station.

You’ll then place the augment you previously received in a node by the door, opening it. You may lose the augment, but you can earn it again as needed throughout the mission.

Next, you’ll repeat this cycle of picking up the augment, interacting with the terminals, and then placing the augment in the node to open the door. However, you’ll need to enter a hidden vent in this room and cross through it to interact with more terminals. You’ll then head back through the vent and see the final terminal, which opens the door to the next room where you can place your augment.

The next area will require you to perform a similar task, including traversing the vents. There will be one vent behind a glass wall. Note its position. To disable that terminal, you’ll need to enter another room, wiping your augment.

To access it, you’ll have to complete another puzzle, which involves hacking the terminal that aligns with the position of the terminal you couldn’t reach. So, if it’s at the far left, you’ll want to interact with the far left terminal.

You can then access the next room, which begins with a jumping puzzle. You’ll be able to pick up another augment, but there’s another room. Again, take note of the position of the glowing terminals as you’ll do another puzzle similar to the one in the previous room. If you have teammates, assign one to follow the glowing platforms and direct them to which terminals to hack, which they’ll have to do while avoiding lasers. However, if you’re solo, you can take a picture of the terminal locations and reference it to complete the puzzle yourself.

In the next room, you can get a new buff called Operator. Once you access it, you’ll need to shoot a series of glowing red access points. You’ll have to traverse vent systems again to find them all. Upon completing this, an enemy mini-boss will spawn, which you’ll need to defeat to gain the next augment.

Seraph Shield boss encounters

This takes the player to an encounter the missions’ first boss, Haroktha, Scourge of the Helium Drinkers. This section will also include powerful brig enemies, so the Warlock’s Well of Radiance or other characters’ healing abilities will be helpful here.

You’ll then teleport to an area similar to the Ketchcrash missions from Destiny 2 season 18. This leads to a series of outdoor jumping puzzles – follow the ones with glowing red dots. This section also includes an Operator augment requiring you to shoot red panels, which will cause some platforms to expand so you can complete the puzzle.

Upon re-entering the ship, you’ll repeat the process of picking up an augment and unlocking the door, at which point you’ll face the boss again.

At this point, your team will need both the Operator and the Scanner augments shoot panels. If you’re solo, you’ll have to switch out the panels to complete this puzzle section. Shooting each red panel will unlock a new terminal, so you’ll have to switch between these augments several times.

Completing this section takes you to another room. Grab the Suppressor augment and find the glowing orbs. You shoot the shielded Servitor, and while you won’t do damage, this will open a door where you can then destroy a drone, which will drop the Servitor’s shield.

The next phase is the final boss, Praksis, the Defiled. You’ll perform a similar task as before, but this time, you have to shoot all three enemies to gain access to the drones. Destroying the drones drops the shields for the boss.

Defeating the boss completes the quest step, and the game will direct you to head back to the Exo in the H.E.L.M., where you can pick up Revision Zero.

Revision Zero perks

The Revision Zero fires shield-piercing ammo but can swap to an alternate scope that releases high-damage rounds based on the amount of targeting data.

However, upon crafting, you’ll note that the base weapon has several additional intrinsic perk options. These are:

Frenzy Refit

Pressurized Refit

Outlaw Refit

Four-Timer Refit

These perks are time-gated per seasonal content, but you can eventually unlock them by completing various steps of the More Than a Weapon seasonal quest line and another series of steps from the Should You Choose to Accept it questline. More information on those is coming in the future.

That's everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Revision Zero quest.