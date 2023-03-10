Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares guide

What is the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid? The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid, introduced in the Destiny 2 Lightfall as part of the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, promises to be an exciting showdown of skill, wits, and bravery as we take on a mysterious force.

Unfortunately, Bungie has given players very little information about the upcoming Destiny 2 raid yet. However, if you’re deep into the Destiny 2 season 20 content and want to catch up on what Bungie has released concerning the Root of Nightmares raid in the FPS game, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid release time

The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid will officially launch in Contest Mode upon its launch on March 7 at 9am PST / noon EST / 5pm GMT. Contest Mode, a special mode that caps player Power levels and disables the use of specific high-DPS weapons, will last for 48 hours.

The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid will launch in Contest Mode as part of Destiny 2’s World First raid race competition. The World’s First raid race puts the best six-person fireteams against one another to claim the title of the World’s First by solving all puzzles, completing all encounters, and finishing the raid.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares World’s First race overview

As part of the Destiny 2 World’s First raid race, viewers can up to two emblems. The first is called Dim Italics, which they can earn by watching a Twitch Rivals stream or a participating partner or affiliate for at least two hours between 8:30am and 12:30pm PST / 11:30am to 3:30pm EST / 4:30pm to 9:30pm GMT on March 7. Viewers can also earn a second emblem called Particle Acceleration for watching any streamer play Destiny 2 for two hours during the first 48 hours of the raid. The winning team will earn a World’s First title belt for each fireteam member. Further, anyone who completes the raid by March 21 will have access to purchase a special exclusive Root of Nightmares raid jacket.

The World’s First award will go to the first fireteam to complete the raid, loot its final chest, and return to orbit, though Bungie has highlighted that it needs time to review the clear. You can find the complete list of raid race rules here.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid breakdown

Bungie has offered little insight into what players can expect from the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid. However, the company posted a vague description on the official Destiny 2 Lightfall website.

“Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep,” the description says.

That’s everything we know about the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid. Check back as we’ll continue to update this throughout the raid race and update it with information about the multiplayer game‘s specific encounters. In the meantime, you’ll also want to check out our guides to earning the Destiny 2 Final Warning exotic Strand sidearm, the Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun, and the Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic Stasis glaive, too.