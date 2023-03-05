Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos exotic guide – get the Void machine gun

How can you get the Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun? Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun is one of the best new weapons in Lightfall. However, in typical Destiny 2 form, if you want to nab this beast, you’ll have to complete an exotic quest to earn it.

If you’re one of many Guardians looking to cop this monster of a weapon in Destiny 2, which debuted in Destiny 2 season 20 and is one of several new weapons on the Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list, then you’re going to want to review what you need to do to get one of the FPS game‘s best new guns into your hands.

Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos – how to get

To get the Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun, you must complete the Unfinished Business quest. Upon completing the quest, you’ll receive the weapon. There are several steps in this quest, so plan for it to take some time to complete.

Our Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest guide has everything you need to finish this. Most of the quest steps are relatively straightforward, but there are a few things to remember. If you’re hoping to complete the Unfinished Business quest, you’ll need to know how to collect Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions. You’ll also need to finish the What Remains mission, which takes players through the Garden of Salvation raid backward and which our guide covers as well.

Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest steps

Though we recommend checking out our guide for more detailed insight, here’s a breakdown of the the Unfinished Business quest steps you’ll need to complete to earn Deterministic Chaos.

Visit the Hall of Heroes.

Visit Nimbus.

Collect Cypher Qubits from the Vex and extract data from Cloud Accretions.

Find the last data packet location in Maya’s Retreat.

Withstand the Vex and recover the data packet.

Meet Osiris and Nimbus in Radiosonde.

Complete the Liming Harbor Lost Sector and obtain a Vex compass.

Draw Shadow Legion forces from Calus’s ship in Ahimsa Park.

Find a Seed of Silver Wings, which you’ll find in Typhon Imperator.

Head back to Nimbus.

Complete What Remains.

Take the memory core to Nimbus.

Return to the Hall of Heroes for your reward.

Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun

Described by the Destiny 2 development team as “rhythmic,” the Deterministic Chaos exotic drops with powerful perks make it an excellent choice for activities requiring high damage-per-second.

Heavy Metal: While holding down the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that weakens targets on impact.

While holding down the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that weakens targets on impact. Vexadeciminal: While holding down the trigger, every fourth Heavy Metal projectile also makes targets volatile on impact.

Note that certain Destiny 2 Void Hunter builds, Void Titan builds, and Void Warlock builds can do increased damage to volatile enemies. That makes this an excellent weapon to incorporate with your go-to Void loadout.

That’s everything you need to know about earning the Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun. To get your hands on even more exotic weapons in the multiplayer game‘s Lightfall DLC, you’ll want to check our Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic guide, our Destiny 2 Final Warning exotic guide, and our Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm catalyst guide, too.