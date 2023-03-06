Destiny 2 Final Warning exotic guide – Last Strand quest steps

The Destiny 2 Final Warning exotic Strand sidearm is a banging new weapon that leverages the Darkness-based Strand subclass to put that power directly in your hands. If you’re itching to cop one of these bad boys, you’re just a quick quest away from getting it done.

Destiny 2‘s Final Warning looks great and feels good to use as it automatically locks its aim on targets. Earning this Destiny 2 season 20 weapon requires completing the Last Strand quest. While the quest isn’t challenging, it may take a few tries to get it just right, and you’ll have to work before you can even access it. Here’s what you need to know to unlock this fantastic new weapon in the FPS game.

Destiny 2 Final Warning exotic Strand sidearm – how to get

To get the Destiny 2 Final Warning exotic Strand sidearm, you must complete The Last Strand exotic quest. To obtain this quest, you first must unlock the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, including all Aspects and Fragments. Considering each Fragment costs 300 Strand Meditations, unlocking it is a grind in and of itself. You can earn Strand Meditations by completing activities around Neomuna while using Strand. However, once you unlock all Aspects, Fragments, and abilities, you’ll pick up the quest at Pouka Pond. Then, the steps are as follows:

Visit Nimbus in Strider’s Gate. Find Strand-inoculated gadgets in Veil Containment. Defeat Shadow Legion looters and read their orders to learn where they took their finds. Retrieve the Veil spectrometer, which is located in Typhon Imperator. Head to the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes. Complete Osiris’s training program in under 5 minutes and 30 seconds to retune to the Veol spectrometer. Visit Pouka Pond to finish the Strand weapon.

Completing these will grant you the Destiny 2 Final Warning Strand exotic sidearm.

The Last Strand quest steps

Here’s a breakdown of how to complete The Last Strand quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Visit Nimbus in Strider’s Gate

This is the first step toward completing the quest and is straightforward as they’ll give you further instructions.

Find Strand-inoculated gadgets

Find this location by following the quest marker. You’ll see it on the left side of your Neomuna destination map. Follow the markers until you reach a portal, which leads you to a fortress. Combat the enemies and push forward.

Defeat Shadow Legion looters

You’ll then encounter Shadow Legion looters, highlighted to connote that you must defeat them to progress the quest. Defeat the Colossus, who will drop the orders you need to advance the quest. Collect them, and then move on to the next step.

Retrieve Veil spectrometer

Fast travel to Strider’s Gate or Liming Harbor toward Ahimsa Park, then head toward Calus’s flagship. You’ll then have to defeat a Tormenter to complete this step.

Return to Pouka Pond

Fast travel to the Hall of Heroes and meditate again at the pond.

Complete Osiris’s training program

Find the Headlong marker on your map near the southern area. Using Strand and the Strand grapple will help you move through the mission quickly, and defeating the boss will then progress the quest.

Return to Pouka Pond

Meditate again, and then you can claim your Final Warning exotic sidearm.

Destiny 2 Final Warning sidearm

The Destiny 2 Final Warning is an exotic Strand kinetic sidearm that uses primary ammo. It was released with Lightfall, and it is the only Strand-based exotic weapon in the game. Its perks are as follows:

All at Once: Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them.

Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them. Pick Your Poison: Hipfiring: Projectiles track marked targets, dealing increased body shot damage on impact. Aiming: Projectiles have significantly increased velocity, dealing extra critical hit damage to marked targets.



That’s everything you need to know to earn the Destiny 2 Final Warning Strand exotic sidearm and complete The Last Strand in the popular multiplayer game. To get even more exotics from the Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list, check out our Destiny 2 Winterbite exotic guide to earn Lightfall’s exotic Stasis glaive and our Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest guide to earn the Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun.