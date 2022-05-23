Destiny 2 season 17 trailer debut time set

A new season of Destiny 2 is almost upon us, and we’re finally going to see the trailer for it – just hours before the season starts, that is. Bungie has formally announced the release time for the MMO game’s new trailer, but it still hasn’t told us what this upcoming season will be called.

Last week’s This Week at Bungie post provided a timeline for the launch of the new season, and the trailer will premiere on YouTube an hour before that process begins. The trailer debuts May 24 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST, and you can tune in below to watch it live.

After that, maintenance for the update will begin at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST, with Destiny going offline 45 minutes later. That downtime will only last 15 minutes, with update 4.1.0 – and the new season – available to play on all platforms at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. Maintenance will continue for another hour, but that shouldn’t get in the way of logging in and seeing what the new season has to offer.

Here’s where you can watch the new trailer:

Maddeningly, Bungie still has not revealed the name of the upcoming season – unless, that is, it’s actually going to be called ‘Season of [REDACTED],’ which we admit would be pretty funny.

As a heads up, Bungie says to make sure to claim any engrams or other rewards from Destiny 2’s ritual vendors – that would be Zavala, Shaxx, Drifter, and Saint-14 – since unclaimed rewards will be removed at the start of the next season.

You’ll also want to finish off the requirements for the 2022 Guardian Games Tankard, the 2022 Guardian Games Medal, the Psionic Operator long sleeve shirt, the Vow of the Disciple pin, the Witch Queen Legendary pin, and the Risen Seal collectible medallion pin prior to the start of the coming season.