Destiny 2: what is the Timelost weapon this week?

Want to know what this week’s Destiny 2 Timelost weapon is? Much like the Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons, every week a new Timelost weapon becomes available. They’re essentially better versions of the basic Vault of Glass weapons, with an extra third and fourth perk slot, as well as a slot for Adept weapon mods.

To get a Timelost weapon, you will need to complete its particular challenge in the Vault of Glass on Master difficulty. You can check out our Destiny 2 Vault of Glass walkthrough for tips on how to beat it. Five encounters in the raid have a challenge associated with them, which is basically an extra condition to meet when completing the fight (for example, the ‘Wait For It’ challenge on Confluxes requires you to wait until the Wyverns have started sacrificing themselves before you kill them).

On normal difficulty, completing a challenge grants bonus loot, but on Master, this is how you get your Timelost weapon. Only one challenge is ‘active’ per week, and they rotate with the weekly update every Tuesday at 5pm UTC.

You only get one Timelost weapon drop for completing the challenge in the first place, but once a particular Timelost weapon has dropped for you you’ll then be able to buy new copies of it at the Spoils chest at the end of the raid, just like a normal Vault of Glass weapon – albeit new Timelost weapons have an inflated cost of 25 Spoils of Conquest. This is why farming for Spoils of Conquest is more important than ever – it’s a far more efficient way to chase the so-called ‘god roll’ on these precious guns than waiting for the next challenge rotation for that weapon.

What is the Destiny 2 Timelost weapon this week?

Dates Weapon Curated Perks Challenge July 6 – July 13 Hezen Vengeance Overflow

Cluster Bomb Strangers in Time July 13 – July 20 Corrective Measure Dynamic Sway

Firefly Ensemble’s Refrain July 20 – July 27 Unknown at this time Unknown at this time Wait For It July 27 – August 3 Unknown at this time Unknown at this time The Only Oracle For You August 3 – August 10 Unknown at this time Unknown at this time Out of its Way August 10 – August 17 Hezen Vengeance Overflow

Cluster Bomb Strangers in Time August 17 – August 23 Corrective Measure Dynamic Sway

Firefly Ensemble’s Refrain

The rest of the Timelost weapons have been datamined, so we know what they and their curated rolls are:

Fatebringer – Explosive Payload and Firefly

– Explosive Payload and Firefly Praedyth’s Revenge – Feeding Frenzy and Firefly

– Feeding Frenzy and Firefly Vision of Confluence – Zen Moment and Full Auto

– Zen Moment and Full Auto Found Verdict – Full Auto and Vorpal Weapon

How do I complete this week’s Destiny 2 Timelost challenge?

Every week’s Timelost weapon has a corresponding challenge associated with it:

Strangers in Time (Gatekeepers): The team must defeat the Wyverns and the Praetorians at the same time

(Gatekeepers): The team must defeat the Wyverns and the Praetorians at the same time Ensemble’s Refrain (Atheon): Each Guardian in the portal team must shoot one Oracle each sequence

(Atheon): Each Guardian in the portal team must shoot one Oracle each sequence Wait for It (Confluxes): Guardians must defeat the Wyverns while they are sacrificing

(Confluxes): Guardians must defeat the Wyverns while they are sacrificing The Only Oracle for You (Oracles): Guardians can’t shoot the same Oracle twice

(Oracles): Guardians can’t shoot the same Oracle twice Out of Its Way (Templar): Guardians must not allow the Templar to teleport

This leaves one Timelost weapon without an associated challenge, and that’s Found Verdict. You will be able to unlock the Found Verdict Timelost weapon when you complete the Maestro Glasser triumph, which asks you to finish all Vault of Glass challenges on Master.

