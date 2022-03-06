Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid has its World First winners

With the arrival of the much-anticipated The Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, players have also been anticipating the arrival of the FPS game‘s new raid – which went live yesterday. Developer Bungie has now revealed the Vow of the Disciple World First winners – and a familiar clan has walked away with the belt.

The Witch Queen DLC may have released in February, but Destiny 2’s new raid Vow of the Disciple only went live for the multiplayer game yesterday evening – causing players from all over the world to rush in to try and complete it first and get the prized belt from Bungie, and it didn’t go smoothly.

Server stability and a lot of error codes marred the event, with sign-on queues increasing and Bungie stepping in to combat the various problems. Many teams were kicked by these error codes, forcing them to start the raid again. In the end, Bungie reported that a group of players had finally completed Vow of the Disciple, but the developer still took a few hours to validate it.

Eventually, Bungie confirmed that the Vow of the Disciple raid’s world-first winners belonged to none other than Clan Elysium – which was also the first to complete last year’s raid too, the Destiny 2 version of the classic Vault of Glass. Big congratulations to the winners, for sure, who have another belt from Bungie to hang on their virtual wall.

After verification we're proud to congratulate our Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple World First winners, clan Elysium! BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS! 💠 Cruz

💠 Kyros

💠 Moople

💠 Quazz

💠 Saltagreppo

💠 Slap pic.twitter.com/9Jde0OgKI9 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 6, 2022

Hopefully, no one competing tried to play Destiny 2 on Valve’s Steam Deck, as that might get them a game ban.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Humble Store $39.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.