Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release time confirmed

Destiny 2‘s next major expansion is nearly here, and you know what a modern expansion launch means: a whole big schedule of downtime, pre-loads, and a release time to keep track of. With the most recent edition of This Week At Bungie, the devs have provided a precise breakdown of the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release time.

If you’ve missed the details up to this point, the Destiny 2: Witch Queen release date is set to launch on February 22. You can follow that link for a broad overview of the expansion, but Bungie has been providing more granular details over the past few weeks, including a look at the revamped Gambit mode.

Destiny 2 goes down for maintenance on Monday, February 21 at 6:45pm PST / 9:45pm EST, or Tuesday, February 22 at 2:45am GMT. Pre-loads for the Witch Queen will begin 15 minutes after downtime, at 7pm PST / 10pm EST / 3am GMT. 14 hours of maintenance will follow before Destiny 2 comes back online.

Destiny 2 will come back online with The Witch Queen on Tuesday, February 22 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT. Maintenance officially concludes one hour later at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, so some technical hiccups during that first hour are likely.

