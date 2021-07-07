Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion will be revealed next month

Destiny 2 is gearing up for a major reveal event. The Witch Queen expansion, which will be the first of two planned for the Beyond Light era, will be officially revealed in a showcase presentation scheduled for August 24. There’s little more to go on now, but that’s the date to mark down in your calendar for finding out what the sci-fi MMO’s next big adventure has in store.

The official Destiny 2 Twitter account posted an image today that shows the distinctive crossed chevrons glyph of Savathûn, the Witch Queen, who will presumably take centre stage in the upcoming expansion – it’s called ‘The Witch Queen,’ after all. Our resident Destiny historian Rich explains that she’s one of three Hive siblings who first communed with the Worm Gods on a planet called Fundament.

The other two are Xivu Arath, the Hive’s god of war, and Oryx, the titular Taken King from the first expansion for the original Destiny. Ever since then, a confrontation between the Guardians and Savathûn (as well as Xivu Arath) has been bubbling away in Destiny’s ongoing narrative, and the odds seem pretty good that we’ll be in for a showdown with Savathûn herself in the upcoming expansion.

The slogan on the announcement image reads ‘Survive the Truth,’ which hints at some surprising reveal or plot twist in store in the upcoming expansion. Could it be that Savathûn has been hiding in plain sight all this time?

‘The Truth’ is also the name of a Destiny 2 exotic rocket launcher, however, so maybe we just need to avoid being blown to bits in the Crucible. We’ll find out more next month.

The Witch Queen release date has been pushed back into 2022, and hopefully the showcase will have more specifics on when we can expect the expansion to arrive.