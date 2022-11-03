Diablo 2: Resurrected bug loses shared stash, Blizzard issues rollback

A Diablo 2: Resurrected bug in patch 2.5.2 causing missing items in players’ shared stash forces Blizzard to issue a rollback for the classic fantasy RPG game

Diablo 2: Resurrected shared stash missing - a druid with long ginger hair and a white streak

Diablo 2: Resurrected

A Diablo 2: Resurrected bug seemingly introduced in the fantasy game’s latest update, Diablo 2: Resurrected patch 2.5.2, is causing the contents of players’ shared stash to vanish. Blizzard says it is investigating the issue and is issuing a rollback for some recent changes to the RPG game’s backend in order to keep the feature active in the meantime.

Diablo 2: Resurrected update 2.5.2 landed on October 28, mostly introducing some clarity for messaging around the new Diablo 2: Resurrected Terror Zones introduced with patch 2.5 for the season 2 ladder. It also made some backend changes to configuration files designed to enable more customisation potential for mod developers, and implemented a hotfix to address an issue with duplicate items being created.

Unfortunately, it appears to have also introduced a rather troubling issue, causing players to find their shared stash boxes are empty upon logging in. The shared stash tab is a feature that was added for Resurrected and enables you to store items that can then be retrieved on other characters. These are kept separate for your ladder and non-ladder characters (as it wouldn’t be fair to bring in pre-ladder items for a new seasonal reset). However, players are finding that their shared stashes are completely devoid of items they are expecting.

Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher addresses the issue on the Diablo 2: Resurrected forums, saying that “The team is looking into an issue where some characters are not seeing their shared stash.” He explains that Blizzard “will rollback some of the changes on the backend to ensure players still have this while we troubleshoot the issue.”

