Diablo 4 endgame beta invites are coming, leaks Blizzard president

The Diablo 4 endgame beta is the next step following the friends and family test, and Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has leaked the upcoming invite email

Diablo 4 endgame beta invites are coming, leaks Blizzard president: A pale woman with shaven black and white hair and a tattoo on her head glares into the camera wearing worn skeletal armour

Updated:

Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 endgame beta follows on from a private friends and family test, marking the next step in the action RPG game‘s development cycle. While emails are being sent out under a veil of secrecy, Blizzard president Mike ‘Qwik’ Ybarra has leaked what the mysterious invite looks like ahead of time.

A Diablo 4 endgame beta isn’t really a shock, especially given that eagle-eyed fans spotted a huge update to the existing beta last week. What is a shock, however, is if you were selected to participate in the test.

Blizzard set out a rather limiting list of criteria for fans to hit in order to be considered for the endgame beta, ensuring that only Diablo superfans would be eligible to test out the next chapter of Sanctuary’s woeful saga.

Turns out Blizzard president Mike Ybarra meets those requirements (not exactly shocking, to be fair), and has shared his invite to the endgame test ahead of time. Problem is, all beta tests are supposedly under strict NDA, meaning Ybarra may have inadvertently leaked some secret information.

Several commenters have been qwik (see what I did there?) to point out that the email asks “not to share this [closed beta information],” with one even joking “legal would like to have a word with you about the NDA, Mike.” One particularly damning comment reads “I’m OK if I didn’t get a beta code, but sad that you don’t respect the rules to not share.”

Some have been more playful, writing “how did you get it? So lucky. I bet you know someone who works at Blizzard,” and  “wait, the end game beta? What happened to the infinity war beta? You’re telling me Lilith already got all the infinity stones?”

Ybarra’s tweet may be a slight leak, but it doesn’t really tell us anything we don’t know; a closed endgame beta was coming, it was merely a question of when. While it raises questions about Blizzard’s willingness to enforce NDA conditions on their own employees (especially senior ones), I don’t really think there’s much to be mad at here. All I’d ask, Mike, is if you have a second code, you know where I am.

If you’re excited for all things Diablo 4, you can check out our Diablo 4 release date speculation article, as well as our rundown of all the Diablo 4 classes – spoilers though, there’s no monk, and I cry myself to sleep every night because of it.

More from PCGamesN

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo’s minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive. Formerly Guides Editor at Dexerto with two degrees under her belt, she’s the dumbest clever person you’ve ever met. We wouldn’t say that to her face though; apparently she’s a decent shot in Valorant.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.