Diablo 4 endgame beta invites are coming, leaks Blizzard president

The Diablo 4 endgame beta follows on from a private friends and family test, marking the next step in the action RPG game‘s development cycle. While emails are being sent out under a veil of secrecy, Blizzard president Mike ‘Qwik’ Ybarra has leaked what the mysterious invite looks like ahead of time.

A Diablo 4 endgame beta isn’t really a shock, especially given that eagle-eyed fans spotted a huge update to the existing beta last week. What is a shock, however, is if you were selected to participate in the test.

Blizzard set out a rather limiting list of criteria for fans to hit in order to be considered for the endgame beta, ensuring that only Diablo superfans would be eligible to test out the next chapter of Sanctuary’s woeful saga.

Turns out Blizzard president Mike Ybarra meets those requirements (not exactly shocking, to be fair), and has shared his invite to the endgame test ahead of time. Problem is, all beta tests are supposedly under strict NDA, meaning Ybarra may have inadvertently leaked some secret information.

Several commenters have been qwik (see what I did there?) to point out that the email asks “not to share this [closed beta information],” with one even joking “legal would like to have a word with you about the NDA, Mike.” One particularly damning comment reads “I’m OK if I didn’t get a beta code, but sad that you don’t respect the rules to not share.”

Some have been more playful, writing “how did you get it? So lucky. I bet you know someone who works at Blizzard,” and “wait, the end game beta? What happened to the infinity war beta? You’re telling me Lilith already got all the infinity stones?”

Ybarra’s tweet may be a slight leak, but it doesn’t really tell us anything we don’t know; a closed endgame beta was coming, it was merely a question of when. While it raises questions about Blizzard’s willingness to enforce NDA conditions on their own employees (especially senior ones), I don’t really think there’s much to be mad at here. All I’d ask, Mike, is if you have a second code, you know where I am.

