Want to know all of the Horadric Cube recipes in Diablo 2 Resurrected? You’d be forgiven for thinking that the Horadric Cube, a key item found in the main campaign, is only meant for combining two items together to make one key item. In fact, it’s far more useful than that, also acting as a tiny bit of extra storage.

Fans of the original Diablo 2 know just how game-breaking the Horadric Cube was. Since Diablo 2 Resurrected is a remastered version of the same game, we already know that barely anything will be changing. This means that not only are all the Diablo 2 Resurrected classes exactly the same as the original game but also every single combination of items you can chuck into the Horadric Cube will remain as it was.

So while you wait for the Diablo 2 Resurrected release date, here is everything you need to know about the Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube: from where to find this treasure in the first place, its extra use as storage, and all of the possible item combinations.

Where to find the Horadric Cube in Diablo 2 Resurrected

The Horadric Cube is found during Act 2 of Diablo 2, inside a chest at the end of Hall of the Dead Level 3. It is a key item that is found during the Diablo 2 campaign, so you can’t miss it, and can be used to combine the Staff of Kings and Amulet of the Viper into the Horadric Staff.

How to use the Horadric Cube

Firstly, you only need to place the items into the cube and press the button to combine them. You don’t need to place them in specific spots unless other items won’t fit into the cube. You can also use the Horadric Cube as extra bag space to store all the stuff that won’t fit in the regular inventory. It’s not a lot, but it’ll do in a pinch.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube recipes

With the basics out of the way, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of what you can do with the Horadric Cube. We’ll separate each type of item you can combine into its own section, so as to make it easy to look through.

Here are all of the Horadric Cube recipes in Diablo 2 Resurrected:

Consumable items

Full rejuvenation potion: Small rejuvenation potions x3

Small rejuvenation potion: Health potions x3 + Mana potions x3 + any chipped gem x1

Full rejuvenation potion: Health potions x3 + Mana potions x3 + any gem (normal) x1

Quiver of bolts: Quiver of arrows x2

Quiver of arrows: Quiver of bolts x2

Antidote potion: Strangling Gas potion x1 + any Healing potion x1

Throwing Axe: Any axe x1 + any dagger x1

Stack of Javelins: Any spear x1 + quiver of arrows x1

Token of Absolution: Twisted Essence of Suffering x1 + Charged Essence of Hatred x1 + Burning Essence of Terror x1 + Festering Essence of Destruction x1

Equipment

Magic Amulet (random): Magic Rings x3

Magic Ring (random): Magic Amulet x3

Upgraded Gem: Gems of the same type and grade (lower than perfect) x3

For example: To get a Flawed Ruby, you must combine three Chipped Rubies

Runes

Eld Rune: El Rune x3

Tir Rune: Eld Rune x3

Nef Rune: Tir Rune x3

Eth Rune: Nef Rune x3

Ith Rune: Eth Rune x3

Tal Rune: Ith Rune x3

Ral Rune: Tal Rune x3

Ort Rune: Ral Rune x3

Thul Rune: Ort Rune x3

Amn Rune: Thul Rune x3 + Chipped Topaz x1

Sol Rune: Amn Rune x3 + Chipped Amethyst x1

Shael Rune: Sol Rune x3 + Chipped Sapphire x1

Dol Rune: Shael Rune x3 + Chipped Ruby x1

Hel Rune: Dol Rune x3 + Chipped Emerald x1

Io Rune: Hel Rune x3 + Chipped Diamond x1

Lum Rune: Io Rune x3 + Flawed Topaz x1

Ko Rune: Lum Rune x3 + Flawed Amethyst x1

Fal Rune: Ko Rune x3 + Flawed Sapphire x1

Lem Rune: Fal Rune x3 + Flawed Ruby x1

Pul Rune: Lem Rune x3 + Flawed Emerald x1

Um Rune: Pul Rune x3 + Flawed Diamond x1

Mal Rune: Um Rune x2 + Topaz x1

Ist Rune: Mal Rune x2 + Amethyst x1

Gul Rune: Ist Rune x2 + Sapphire x1

Vex Rune: Gul Rune x2 + Ruby x1

Ohm Rune: Vex Rune x2 + Emerald x1

Lo Rune: Ohm Rune x2 + Diamond x1

Sur Rune: Lo Rune x2 + Flawless Topaz x1

Ber Rune: Sur Rune x2 + Flawless Amethyst x1

Jah Rune: Ber Rune x2 + Flawless Sapphire x1

Cham Rune: Jan Rune x2 + Flawless Ruby x1

Zod Rune: Cham Rune x2 + Flawless Emerald x1

Item changes

Add a socket to a Rare item: Perfect Skull x3 + Rare item x1 + Stone of Jordan x1

Sockets can only be added to rare items without sockets, to a maximum of one socket.

Change item to new High quality Rare item of the same type: Perfect Skull x1 + Rare item x1 + Stone of Jordan x1

Change item to new Low quality Rare item of the same type: Perfect Skull x6 + Rare item x1

Magic Sword of the Leech: Any health potion x4 + any Ruby x1 + Magic rarity sword x1

Change Magic item to a new Magic item of the same type: Any Perfect Tier Gems of the same type x3 + Magic rarity item x1

Magic Shield of Spikes: Magic shield x1 (any type) + Spiked Club x1 (any quality) + Skulls x2 (any quality)
This shield also has a chance of getting a prefix as well, and it retains its shield type

This shield also has a chance of getting a prefix as well, and it retains its shield type

Savage Polearm: Diamond x1 (any quality) + Staff x1 (any quality) + Kris x1 (any quality) + Belt x1 (any type and quality)
Has a chance of getting a suffix as well

Has a chance of getting a suffix as well

Secret Cow Level portal: Tome of Town Portal x1 + Wirt's Leg x1

Socketed Magic weapon of the same type: Standard gems (normal) x1 + Socketed weapon (any type) x1

Add a socket to a Magic weapon: Chipped Gems x3 + Magic weapon x1
Up to item level 25

Up to item level 25

Add a socket to a Magic weapon: Flawless Gems x3 + Magic weapon x1
Up to item level 30

Up to item level 30

Add a socket to body armour: Tal Rune x1 + Thul Rune x1 + Perfect Topaz x1 + Normal body armour
1-4 sockets added based on item level

1-4 sockets added based on item level

Add a socket to weapon: Ral Rune x1 + Amn Rune x1 + Perfect Amethyst x1 + Normal weapon
1-6 sockets added based on item level

1-6 sockets added based on item level

Add a socket to helm: Ral Rune x1 + Thul Rune x1 + Perfect Sapphire x1 + Normal helm
1-3 sockets added based on item level

1-3 sockets added based on item level

Add a socket to shield: Tal Rune x1 + Amn Rune x1 + Perfect Ruby x1 + Normal shield
1-4 sockets added based on item level

1-4 sockets added based on item level

Change base item type from normal unique weapon to Exceptional version of weapon: Ral Rune x1 + Sol Rune x1 + Perfect Emerald x1 + Normal unique weapon x1
Can be used to upgrade Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed.

Can be used to upgrade Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed.

Change base item type from normal unique armour to Exceptional version of armour: Tal Rune x1 + Shael Rune x1 + Perfect Diamond x1 + Normal unique weapon x1
Can be used to upgrade any armour type. Works on Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed

Can be used to upgrade any armour type. Works on Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed

Change base item type from Exceptional unique weapon to Elite version of weapon: Lum Rune x1 + Pul Rune x1 + Perfect Emerald x1 + Exceptional unique weapon x1
Can be used to upgrade Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed

Can be used to upgrade Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed

Change base item type from Exceptional unique armour to Elite version of armour: Ko Rune x1 + Lem Rune x1 + Perfect Diamond x1 + Exceptional unique weapon x1
Can be used to upgrade any armour type. Works on Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed

Can be used to upgrade any armour type. Works on Ethereal items. Jewels and Runes remain socketed

Change basic rare weapon to Exceptional Rare weapon: Ort Rune x1 + Amn Rune x1 + Perfect Sapphire x1 + Normal rare weapon

Change basic rare armour to Exceptional Rare armour: Ral Rune x1 + Thul Rune x1 + Perfect Amethyst x1 + Normal rare armour

Change Exceptional rare weapon to Elite Rare weapon: Fal Rune x1 + Um Rune x1 + Perfect Sapphire x1 + Exceptional rare weapon

Change Exceptional rare armour to Elite Rare armour: Ko Rune x1 + Pul Rune x1 + Perfect Amethyst x1 + Exceptional rare armour

Fully repair a weapon: Any weapon x1 + Ort Rune x1
Does not work on Ethereal items

Does not work on Ethereal items

Fully repair an armour piece: Any armour x1 + Ral Rune x1
Does not work on Ethereal items

Does not work on Ethereal items

Fully repair and recharge a weapon: Weapon (any) + Chipped Gem x1 (any) + Ort Rune x1
Does not work on Ethereal items

Does not work on Ethereal items

Fully repair and recharge an armour piece: Armour (any) + Flawed Gem x1 (any) + Ral Rune x1
Does not work on Ethereal items

Does not work on Ethereal items

Remove items from sockets: Any socketed item x1 + Hel Rune x1 + Scroll of Town Portal x1
This will destroy any gems, runes, or jewels in the socketed items. You can't get them back

This will destroy any gems, runes, or jewels in the socketed items. You can’t get them back

Jewelry

Prismatic Amulet: Magic rarity amulet x1 + Perfect Tier Gems x6 (all six must be of different types)

Jade Ring: Magic Ring x1 + Perfect Emerald x1 + Antidote potion x1

Garnet Ring: Magic Ring x1 + Perfect Ruby x1 + Exploding potion x1

Coral Ring: Magic Ring x1 + Perfect Topaz x1 + Rejuvenation potion x1

Cobalt Ring: Magic Ring x1 + Perfect Sapphire x1 + Thawing potion x1

Those are all of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube recipes. Yes, all of them. With this guide in hand, you should be able to make everything you could possibly want from the junk lying around. It may take a few goes to get the highest of high rolls for your gear, but we promise that it’s far quicker to exploit the power of the cube, rather than wade through countless dungeons to find that perfect weapon or armour for your class.