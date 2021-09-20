Want to know the best Sorceress build in Diablo 2 Resurrected? She’s one of the few magic-based Diablo 2 Resurrected classes, able to wield fire, lightning, and ice-based magic to annihilate the demonic forces of hell. The Sorceress has a low health pool and is woeful at melee combat, but she more than makes up for it by having a huge mana pool. If you ask us, though, her best build is the Frozen Orb build as it turns her into an unstoppable chilling machine.

If you’re coming back to Diablo 2 after some time apart or haven’t played the classic PC game before, don’t fret. We have a Diablo 2 Resurrected beginner’s guide to help you on your way. However, you’ve likely either played through the game once or just want the most optimal build.

To help you make the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress build, we break down all the key points. From the amount of skill or attribute points you use to the equipment both the Sorceress and her hireling need. We’ll also explain the idea behind this build, why it’s so good for the Sorceress, and even go over more complicated details, such as Ethereal gear and equipping runes to make rune words.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress ‘Frozen Orb’ build

The Frozen Orb build primarily uses just one skill, that of its namesake. The idea here is to hurl Frozen Orbs to the ground, shredding the area around them with Ice Bolts. Frozen Orb synergises with Ice Bolt, which can add 2% to Frozen Orb’s cold damage per skill level. Of course, since enemies can have immunity to cold, the build also includes a fail-safe so that your hireling can take out enemies for you. On top of that, the Energy Shield skill gives you more damage absorption and Warmth increases your mana recovery.

In PvP, the Frozen Orb build causes carnage thanks to the Frozen Orb spell’s area of effect and the slowdown effect. However, it’s also effective for Magic Find runs since you can use the Frozen Orb to shatter large groups of enemies. This build has a large variety of what you can use with it, so feel free to experiment and see what works for you. For now, here’s where to put all the stats:

Frozen Orb stats

The majority of the stats in this build should be spent on vitality and energy. You only need enough strength to wield the equipment and enough dexterity to block enemy attacks. Put most of the rest of your points into vitality, but since Energy Shield is your main line of defence, it may be worth popping a comparable number of points into energy.

Frozen Orb skills

Here are all of the skills you need to level up for the Diablo 2 Resurrected Frozen Orb build:

Frozen Orb – 20

– 20 Ice Bolt – 20

– 20 Cold Mastery – 20

– 20 Frozen Armor – 1

– 1 Shiver Armor – 1

– 1 Chilling Armor – 1

– 1 Teleport – 1

– 1 Static Field – 1

– 1 Energy Shield – 20

– 20 Warmth – 10 (or as many as you can)

Frozen Orb equipment

You have a few options when it comes to setting up your gear. However, it’s worth noting a couple of things before we go into the equipment itself. First, you may have noticed that a lot of these items have sockets. Imbuing equipment with socketed items such as gems or runes is as easy as clicking on the gem or rune to move it in your inventory. Once you’ve picked it up, place it on top of the item you wish to socket. It’s possible to remove gems and runes from weapons, but using the Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube recipe destroys all of the socketed items at once.

Whenever a build asks you to create a rune word, this means you need to insert the runes into the item sockets in order. For example, to give an item the ‘Enigma’ rune word, you need to insert, in order, the Jan, Ith, and Ber runes into the item’s sockets. Doing so grants the character using this item the teleport skill.

Finally, some of the equipment on the hireling has the Ethereal item flag. Ethereal grants a bonus to damage or defence, depending on whether it’s on a weapon or armour, and a ten-point reduction to any strength or dexterity requirements. However, the critical detail is that these items are self-repairing. If it breaks, the item will stay broken, with its durability remaining at zero. Unfortunately, ethereal items also have half the original durability, reducing their sale value by 75%.

Here are all the weapons and armor pieces you can equip to complete the Frozen Orb build:

Weapon – The Oculus with Call to Arms rune word (Amn, Ral, Mal, and Ist)

– The Oculus with Call to Arms rune word (Amn, Ral, Mal, and Ist) Shield – Lifeless Wall (Grim Shield) with Splendor rune word (Eth and Lum)

– Lifeless Wall (Grim Shield) with Splendor rune word (Eth and Lum) Helm – Harlequin Crest (Shako) with the Rainbow Facet. Rainbow Facet casts Blizzard when you die.

– Harlequin Crest (Shako) with the Rainbow Facet. Rainbow Facet casts Blizzard when you die. Armor – Archon Plate, Dusk Shroud, or Mage Plate. Whichever one you go for, fill the sockets with the Chains of Honor rune word (Dol, Um, Ber, and Ist)

– Archon Plate, Dusk Shroud, or Mage Plate. Whichever one you go for, fill the sockets with the Chains of Honor rune word (Dol, Um, Ber, and Ist) Belt – Arachnid Mesh

– Arachnid Mesh Rings – Ravenfrost and Stone of Jordan.

– Ravenfrost and Stone of Jordan. Amulet – Mara’s Kaleidoscope, or any amulet with Faster Cast Rate, or +3 cold skills

– Mara’s Kaleidoscope, or any amulet with Faster Cast Rate, or +3 cold skills Gloves – Magefist, or if you’re going for a 125% faster cast rate, try Trang-Oul’s Claws

– Magefist, or if you’re going for a 125% faster cast rate, try Trang-Oul’s Claws Boots – War Traveler (battle boots) with enhanced defence

– War Traveler (battle boots) with enhanced defence Charms – Life Small and Cold Grand charms

Frozen Orb hireling

Your hireling is key to surviving encounters with large groups of enemies, especially those who are immune to cold spells. The best bet for a hireling is the mercenary you can recruit in act two on Nightmare difficulty. You should equip the following items onto this hireling:

Weapon – Ethereal Colossus Voluge (elite polearm) with either the Insight rune word (Ral, Tir, Tal, and Sol) or the Infinity rune word (Ber, Mal, Ber, and Ist)

– Ethereal Colossus Voluge (elite polearm) with either the Insight rune word (Ral, Tir, Tal, and Sol) or the Infinity rune word (Ber, Mal, Ber, and Ist) Armor – Ethereal armor with the Fortitude rune word (El, Sol, Dol, and Lo)

– Ethereal armor with the Fortitude rune word (El, Sol, Dol, and Lo) Helm – Ethereal Andarel’s Visage (Demonhead) with a Ral rune

The Colossus Voluge is primarily here for the four rune slots for the Insight rune word. Insight gives your hireling the Meditation perk that gives bonus mana recovery for all party members. On the other hand, the Infinity rune word gives your hireling a 50% chance to cast Chain Lightning whenever they kill an enemy. Both are good options, but given your Sorceress’s weakness to cold immune enemies, the Infinity rune word is our preference.

Andarel’s Visage is the best helm for a hireling in the game. It gives them additional strength, skills, life drain per hit, and attacking speed. By putting the Ral rune in this weapon, you’ll also give your hireling more fire damage and fire resistance.

That’s all of the equipment, stats, and skills you need to create Frozen Orb – the best Sorceress build in Diablo 2 Resurrected. There are plenty of other popular builds out there, and not just the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin build. We’ll have more for the rest of the classes nearer to the Diablo 2 Resurrected release date.