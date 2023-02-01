Diablo 2 Resurrected season 3 start date set following PTR feedback

The Diablo 2 Resurrected season 3 start date is now on the calendar, so it won’t be long before you’re able to dive into the next ladder reset for one of the best classic PC RPG games. D2R patch 2.6 has been in PTR testing for a week, letting players give feedback on the new Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords that will be craftable during the season 3 ladder.

These runewords include five defensive options that are perfect to counter any incoming damage type that you might be struggling with, along with a ‘Hustle’ runeword that gives you some big movement and attack speed bonuses that change depending upon whether you apply it to your weapons or armour.

In addition to this, Druids and Assassins each get some really fun new toys. Shapeshifting Druids will welcome the ‘Metamorphosis’ runeword, which grants you big buffs for swapping between your Werewolf and Werebear forms. Martial Arts Assassins receive a huge boon in the form of the ‘Mosaic’ runeword, which gives you a stacking buff that grants up to 50% chance to not consume a charge when you deliver a finishing move.

The Diablo 2 Resurrected season 3 start date is February 16, with the season 2 end date falling on the same day. Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher says on the Blizzard forums that the final Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.6 patch notes should be up “sometime next week.” He adds, “We expect this patch to roll into season fairly quickly so wanted to give you all a heads up that we plan on the season three start to occur on February 16 with season two ending the same day.”

Stay tuned to PCGamesN to keep up to date on the latest Diablo news as the Diablo 4 release date creeps ever closer. We’ve also got a Diablo 2 Resurrected tier list of the best classes, as well as more of the best games like Diablo on PC that you can play to keep yourself loaded with loot.