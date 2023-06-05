How to get Diablo 4 Baleful Fragments

Searching for Diablo 4 Baleful Fragments? Baleful Fragments are a type of crafting material that you can use to create legendary weapons. With these materials, you’ll be able to upgrade your arsenal of weapons and make changes to your class’ aspects.

Our Diablo 4 Baleful Fragments guide takes a look at how you can get the crafting materials in the RPG game. We also detail its use in various functions and mechanics, such as which items you’ll need to create your very own mini-crafting loop. Remember to brush up on the best builds to prepare for the Diablo 4 endgame content.

Where to Find Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Baleful Fragment is obtained by salvaging legendary weapons, offhand frills, and shields. You can do this by visiting a Blacksmith NPC in any major town or village in the game. Upon talking to one, you’ll see the salvage interface. Select the armament that you want to dismantle, and you should receive the item, along with other materials of lower rarity.

Likewise, it’s worth noting that weapons and offhands that have a hammer icon have new designs. Once dismantled, they’ll get added to your transmogrification options.

Diablo 4 Baleful Fragment uses and functions

Since the Diablo 4 Baleful Fragment comes from dismantling legendary weapons, then it follows that it, too, is used to upgrade and boost the legendary weapons. Think of it as something akin to a mini-crafting loop. You find weapons that you don’t need, and so you’d end up salvaging them for materials. Said materials are then used to improve the ones that you do like.

Here are the two major uses and functions of Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4:

Legendary Weapon Upgrades – The last tab of the Blacksmith’s interface allows you to upgrade your weapons and gear pieces. This will increase their overall power. Higher tiers will, eventually, require Baleful Fragments.

– The last tab of the Blacksmith’s interface allows you to upgrade your weapons and gear pieces. This will increase their overall power. Higher tiers will, eventually, require Baleful Fragments. Legendary Aspect Imprinting – If you have a Legendary Aspect from the Codex of Power, it can be imprinted on another item via the Occultist NPC. However, you’ll want to look at the item slot restriction. If you apply the aspect or perk to a weapon, offhand, or shield, then you’ll need to spend Baleful Fragments, too.

That does it for our Diablo 4 Baleful Fragments guide. If you’re trying to get through Diablo 4 as quickly as you can, use our Diablo 4 leveling guide Last but not least, for other mechanics and strategies, you can visit our Diablo 4 tips and guides page.