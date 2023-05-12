Diablo 4 transmog system explained

Want to know how the Diablo 4 transmog system works? Diablo 4 looks set to be rich with unique features when it finally reaches its release date in June. One of the confirmed features of Diablo 4 is transmog, also known as transmogrification, meaning players can alter their appearance using different sets of equipment. An abundance of clothing and gear will be open to customisation, ensuring players appear as the deadliest of warriors.

The transmog feature helps players achieve such splendour without losing any hard-earned stats. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that all of the information in this guide has been taken from Diablo 4’s beta weekends. We will update our guide following the RPG game’s full launch if things change. For now, let’s get into it. Here’s everything we know so far about the Diablo 4 transmog system including how to unlock it, how to change up your gear and clothing, and most importantly, how to use it.

How to unlock Diablo 4 transmog

In every town, there’s a Blacksmith symbolised by a hammer and anvil. At the Blacksmith, players can salvage gear they have collected in their inventory. Only items featuring a pickaxe in the upper right-hand corner unlock a new look when salvaged. Once salvaged, this new item can be altered in the Wardrobe, leading us nicely into how to use transmog in Diablo 4.

How to use transmog in Diablo 4

To use Diablo 4 transmog, you need to reach one of the major cities, the first of which is Kyovashad. Once in the city, open the map to head to the wardrobe in the Kyovashad Inn, symbolised by a wardrobe icon.

With transmog, players can navigate between two options – Variants and Pigments. Variants represent a specific item style you want to transmog and Pigment is the colour palette you want to choose. The pieces of armour that are open for transmog are helmet, chest, gloves, pants, and boots. Additional decorative items can also be purchased to match your aesthetic, but are not able to be edited individually.

Pigment allows a chosen colour palette to be applied to gear and clothing. This can either be applied to a single piece or to all your gear. This streamlined system will make styling your warrior a heck of a lot easier. It’s also possible to return an item back to its original form before the creative juices start flowing by hovering over the item and selecting ‘Hide Transmog’.

How to save your Transmog looks

If there’s a particular look you really like and want to save in order to toggle between different styles with ease, you can save them in the ensemble slots seen in the wardrobe. It is worth noting though that in order to unlock more slots, you need to part with some hard-earned gold.

That’s everything about the Diablo 4 transmog for now. While we wait to head into the nightmarish dungeons, there’s more Diablo 4 content to enjoy from our Diablo 4 class guide to ensuring you’re set up with the full Diablo 4 system requirements to our Diablo 4 gameplay preview. Be sure to check back once we update on the game’s full release.