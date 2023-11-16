Diablo 4 has us all excited about its upcoming content, including next year’s massive new Vessel of Hatred expansion and the game’s season changes. There are more immediate drops in store from Blizzard though, including its upcoming Mother’s Blessing Week event which boosts the XP and gold you earn. The event won’t be on forever, which means you’ll have a limited time to snag all of the bonus money and levels in Sanctuary.

If you’re a dedicated Diablo 4 player, you may have multiple characters to level up in Blizzard’s RPG game. You also might find the grind to max level a bit grueling at times. The Mother’s Blessing Week event is the answer to all of your leveling prayers, as it gives all players the ability to earn experience points at a 35% increased rate. The bonus also applies to any gold you earn, which means you’ll gather 35% more money as you play during the event.

The limited-time bonus multiplier applies to both Eternal and Seasonal Realms, as well as all World Tiers. The boost also stacks with Diablo 4’s other bonuses, meaning that it pairs with any of your Elixirs and the Urn of Experience to maximize the XP you gain. You’ll notice a special icon beside your potion count in-game when the event begins that signifies your bonus gold and XP buff.

The Mother’s Blessing Week event lasts from Monday, November 20 to Monday, November 27. You can find more information about the bonuses the event gives on Blizzard’s website. The limited-time bonus offers an easier path through the ranks of the Battle Pass and is a great way to more efficiently complete the Season Journey before the Abbatoir of Zir drops.

While you wait to get your hands on some bonus XP and gold, you can browse through our in-depth guide on the strongest Diablo 4 builds to better optimize your current grind.

