Diablo 4 Game Pass launch is actually happening, and we have a date

When Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, players naturally wondered if the bright side of such an enormous example of industry consolidation would come with the addition of the latter company’s catalog of games to PC Game Pass. While series like Call of Duty, Tony Hawk, and Warcraft still don’t seem to be arriving anytime soon, the team at Xbox has just announced that Blizzard’s Diablo 4 is on its way to the subscription service. And it’s coming very soon.

During a video podcast elaborating on Xbox’s future business plans, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced that Diablo 4, which released last year, is set to launch on Game Pass on March 28. The Diablo 4 Game Pass launch isn’t far away, then, meaning the RPG game will be playable for no extra charge on the subscription service.

Diablo 4 will be the first Activision Blizzard game to hit the service, but we imagine its addition is a sign of things to come in the future. With the horror RPG arriving next month, it probably won’t be too much longer before other games from the popular Warcraft, Starcraft, and Call of Duty series make their way onto PC Game Pass.

Speaking on the Xbox Podcast, Phil Spencer also confirmed that four upcoming Xbox games would launch on other platforms, but did not reveal which games these would be. Spencer did however reveal these four games did not include Starfield and Indiana Jones.

For now, though, players can start figuring out their character class and builds as they look forward to journeying into Sanctuary late next month when Diablo 4 launches on Game Pass.

