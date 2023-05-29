Is Diablo 4 on Game Pass? There’s been a lot of confusion regarding Diablo 4 appearing on Game Pass due to Microsoft’s attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the past year. Microsoft and Activision have deals in place like the Xbox Series X and Diablo 4 bundle, but does that mean the game is coming to Game Pass?

We don’t blame you for wanting to know if the upcoming RPG game is heading to Microsoft’s subscription service – after all, that’s at least $70 you could be saving. With the Diablo 4 release date approaching fast, you’re going to want to get hands-on with the Diablo 4 classes right away to start building the best builds to reach the endgame content.

Is Diablo 4 on Game Pass?

Diablo 4 is not on Game Pass or PC Game Pass, as there’s currently no deal in place between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft to bring the game to either service. This was confirmed by Rod Fergusson on Twitter.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Diablo 4 will never come to Game Pass, but it’s highly unlikely unless the acquisition goes through. That’s not going to happen for a while, however, as Microsoft is currently in the process of appealing the UK’s decision to block the deal.

That should be everything you need to know about Diablo 4 on Game Pass. You still have time to gain Diablo 4 early access if you pre-order the game ahead of time, though you will need to pick up the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition to play a few days earlier. If you do end up buying Diablo 4, at least you can safely say you’re getting your money’s worth judging by our how long is Diablo 4 guide.