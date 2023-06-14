Is there a Diablo 4 cow level? Of course you want to fight The Cow King and his bovine minions, but has this joke gone too far, or not far enough? The cow level originated from a joke that spread across the internet from the original Diablo game. There were rumours of a secret cow level, but it was just all made up.

The joke became so widely known, that the developers added in a secret cow level where players could fight Hell Bovines, and this joke continues into Diablo 3, though in a slightly different form. While there’s plenty to do in Diablo 4 from collecting Diablo 4 unique item and fighting all the Diablo 4 world bosses, finding the hidden cow level seems to be on everyone’s mind.

Is there a Diablo 4 cow level?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a cow level in Diablo 4, though that’s not to say one couldn’t be added to the game in the future. It also hasn’t stopped players from speculating about whether there actually is one in the game, including clues left by the Oxen God of the East and killing all the cows on any farm in the game.

In an interview with Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo series at Blizzard, he told us, “We’re trying to keep the launch to be a little more grounded and a little more authentic. We’ve had questions about ‘oh, is there a cow level’ – we really want to bring the game back in a real, grounded way. Sure we’ll have fun or do stuff like that, but when we start off we’re really trying to get that authentic, grounded feeling right out of the gate.”

