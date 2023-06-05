Diablo 4 quest list – all main and side missions

How many quests are in Diablo 4? The list of Diablo 4 quests is long. Very long, in fact. With close to 150 of them scattered around the open world of Sanctuary before you even take the second leg of the campaign into account, you’ll be listening to a whole lot of distraught, disgruntled, and downtrodden NPCs thrust their worries onto your blades. And while the rewards can sometimes culminate into weapons no better than your own, the experience points are typically worth the rather relaxed objectives. So sharpen those blades and follow along.

If you’re getting stuck into the game’s full launch, you might want to check out our primer on the Diablo 4 length – just so you know what you’re getting into. Reaching the Diablo 4 max level cap isn’t a quick affair, so it won’t hurt to know how to budget your playtime effectively to reach the exciting Diablo 4 endgame in record time and start taking on those terrifying world bosses. And for a closer look at how the main story works, here are all the Diablo 4 acts explained as well. There’s a lot to jump into.

All Diablo 4 quests

Here are all the Diablo 4 quests:

Main Campaign

1. Prologue – Wandering

1.1. Dusk on the Mountain

1.2. Darkness Within

1.3. A Hero’s Return

1.4. A Hero’s Reward

1.5. Prayers for Salvation

1.6. In Search of Answers

1.7. Rite of Passage

1.8. Missing Pieces

2. Act 1 – A Cold and Iron Faith

2.1. Ill Tidings

2.2. Tarnished Luster

2.3. The Knight and the Magpie

2.4. Undertaking

2.5. Below

2.6. In Her Wake

2.7. Storming the Gates

2.8. The Cost of Knowledge

2.9. Light’s Guidance

2.10. Kor Valar

2.11. Pilgrimage

2.12. Light’s Judgement

2.13. Light’s Protection

2.14. Wayward

2.15. Shroud of the Horadrim

2.16. Fledgling Scholar

2.17. Crossing Over

2.18. Descent

2.19. Light’s Resolve

Act 2 – The Knife Twists Again

3.1. An Unforeseen Visit

3.2. Dark Omens

3.3. Encroaching Shadows

3.4. Exhuming the Forgotten

3.5. Harrowed Lament

3.6. Apex of Misery

3.7. Parting Embers

3.8. Feral Nature

3.9. The Beast Within

3.10. The Path of Rage

3.11. Fangs of Corruption

3.12. Stemming the Flow

3.13. Buried Secrets

3.14. In Ruins

3.15. Entombed Legacy

3.16. Shadow Over Cerrigar

3.17. As the World Burns

Act 3 – The Making of Monsters

4.1. The Spreading Darkness

4.2. Suffering Disquiet

4.3. Whittling Sanity

4.4. A Moment to Collect

4.5. Brought Low

4.6. The City of Blood and Dust

4.7. Small Blessings

4.8. Whispers from the Past

4.9. Through the Dark Glass

4.10. Descent Into Flame

4.11. Loose Threads

4.12. Oasis of Memories

4.13. Flesh from Bone

4.14. Beneath the Mask

4.15. Piercing the Veil

4.16. Exhumed Relics

Act 4 – A Gathering Storm

5.1 Prying the Eye

5.2. A Master’s Touch

5.3. Lost Arts

5.4. A Meeting of the Minds

5.5. Anguish Incarnate

5.6. Eye of the Storm

Act 5 – Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

6.1. The Path Divided

6.2. Secrets of the Zakarum & Entombed Hatred

6.3. Witch of the Wastes

6.4. Encumbered Mind

6.5. The Cage of Grief End

6.6. Tainted Flesh

6.7. Wrack & Ruin

6.8. Cold Blood

6.9. Judgement of the Swamp

6.10. The Serpentine Path

6.11. Dirge of the Mire

6.12. The Slow, Beating Heart

6.13. A Cold and Lifeless Shore

6.14. Picking Through the Bones

6.15. Beneath the Wine-Dark Sea

6.16. Fragments of Mortality

6.17. On the Precipice

6.18. Knee-Deep in Filth

6.19. A Chorus of Voices

6.20. Evil Stirs in Kehjistan

Act 6 – Dance of the Makers

7.1. The Jewel of the East

7.2. The Scouring of Caldeum

7.3. The Walls Shake

7.4. Essence of Hatred

7.5. In Desolation’s Wake

7.6. Light Extinguished

7.7. The Blind Eye

7.8. What Lies Ahead

Epilogue – From the Wound Spilled

8.1. Promises

8.2. A Heavy Burden

8.3. Legacy of the Horadrim

Priority Sidequests

Healing Potion Upgrading

Mounts: Donan’s Favor

Item Upgrading

Extraction and Imprinting

Gem Crafting

Whispers of the Dead

The Helltide Rises

Unlocking Waypoints

Sigil Crafting

Fields of Hatred

Legacy of the Magi (Sorcerer only)

True Potential (Rogue only)

Call of the Underworld (Necromancer only)

Spirits of the Lost Grove (Druid only)

Masters of Battle (Barbarian only)

Diablo 4 Side quests

Fractured Peaks

Call of the Ancients

Legacies of Light’s Watch

The Cleansing Flame

Unyielding Flesh

Shattered Tribute

The Beast’s Challenge

The Dread Martyr

Exorcist’s Cache

Ravenous Dead

The Woodsman of Nevesk

Traveler’s Prayer

Gold Well Spent

Raising Spirits

Cutting the Risk

The Sealed Door

Cries of Innocence

Secret of the Spring

Faith in Blood

Hammer of the Champion

Malady of the Soul

A Cold Faith

Depths of Despair

Gory Display

Sight to Madness

Dry Steppes

A Pound of Flesh

Phases of the Moon

The Unlucky Ones

Crucible of Worth

Malign Devotion

Thieves’ Famine

Tarnished Amulet

Malign Devotion

Blood and Sweat

Kith and Kin

Blistered Heart

Augury of Bones

Curious Curios

Weight of Sin

Exhuming Faith

The Onyx Watchtower

Reject the Mother

Scosglen

Where Beasts Lie

The Fledgling Merchant

Blood of Brigands

Smoke Signals

Chronicling the Old Ways

Of Pests and Pestilence

Daughter of the Oak

What Ails Thee

Fields of Ruin

The Diviner

Tending Nature

Braega’s Chronicles

The Seer

Stolen Artifice

The Starving Strand

Old Ways

Feral Moon

An Acquired Taste

Settling the Tab

Remembering the Goose

A Briny Fate

Stemming the Tide

A Plea for Aid

Ever Faithful

Feral Moon

The Traveling Scholar

Votive Passing

The Wicked Trophy

Hawezar

Chained Zakarum Repository

Remnants of Fiath

Left Behind

Brought to Heel

Flesh and Blood

Coiled Grasp

Lost Cause

Coiled Grasp

The Heretic

Desperate Remedies

Dead in the Water

A Debt Repaid

Kehijstan

Endless Fortune

A Cold Faith

Shadow of Alcarnus

An Errant Flock

The Speaking Stone

Deadly Trade

Traces of Iron

Pinch of Poison

Seeking Refuge

On the Hunt

A Wolf’s Honor

Guardians of the Pit

Strayed from the Path

Strange Remedies

Payment Past Due

Timely Correspondence

Diablo 4 quest order

As opposed to the last numbered game in the series, Diablo 4 takes a more open approach to questing. To a fault, you can start, progress, and complete quests of your own free will. You’ll first notice this when you spot quests from the first three campaign acts on your Diablo 4 quest list right as the prologue ends at Kyovashad.

Though you’re free to tackle them in any order, there are a few main quests, side quests, and priority quests you should focus on. They all serve to unlock and upgrade core features to make some of the more challenging parts of the game that much easier. Accurately labeled as priority sidequests, these are ones you’ll want to focus on whenever they’re available.

Healing potion upgrade

Upgrading your healing potion only takes a couple of clicks at your local Alchemist. Be sure to stop what you’re doing and teleport back as soon as you reach one of those milestone levels. More potent potions can make tricky boss battles trivial, and they stand to make or break a hardcore run as well.

Item upgrading, extraction and imprinting, and gem crafting

As soon as you land in Kyovashad, you should also hit up essential vendors like the Jeweler, Blacksmith, and Occultist. You may have to wait until around level ten for their quests to appear, but the gem crafting, armor upgrading, and extraction/imprinting features they unlock respectively will become more and more important as you climb higher toward the level cap.

Class quests

Next up should be your class quest. While some classes get it easy with quests that don’t take them far from where you’re likely to be when they unlock, others such as the Barbarian class quest require going on a bit of a pilgrimage. No matter the distance you need to travel, the reward is always worth it.

These class-specific missions unlock equally specific combat skills. Barbarians unlock their technique slot, for example, allowing them to have their preferred Weapon Expertise buff apply regardless of their current weapon type. And every other class gets a similar deal. Without your respective class unlock, you’ll be at a severe disadvantage, leaving free stopping power on the table. They’re always worth the work, so scout out the automatic unlock at level 15.

Mount: Donan’s Favor

One tricky unlock is your mount. Highlighting the Stable Master icon on the mini-map will alert you to a quest you’ll need to complete to claim your steed – but it won’t tell you how (or when) the quest appears. To keep things simple, just know that you’ll end up treading down that road automatically as you progress through the story. Once Act 4 unlocks, you’ll soon get your ride. You should also be in the right town when it does, so it’s just a matter of following Donan to the Stable Master once the Mount: Donan’s Favor quest appears in your log.

Hammer of the Champion

Finally, outside of story quests, it’s worth grabbing the handful of missions from the Bear Tribe Refuge. Not only will they serve to unlock one of the 100 Diablo 4 dungeon locations with a powerful Necromancer Aspect hidden within, but Barbarians can also unlock a potentially powerful weapon via the sidequests. Best of all, though, it serves as an introduction to the new Diablo 4 Strongholds.

By claiming the area these quests revolve around, you’ll gain another handy encampment. There’s no waypoint to make traveling there a breeze, but it’ll still serve as a potential spot of respite and a lesson as to the potential benefits of seeking out other Strongholds around the map.

Of course, the more quests you complete, the higher your character level will climb, unlocking D4 Renown rewards as you go. Enemies tend to level up alongside you, creating a need to find stronger Diablo 4 loot and employ the best builds around. And as you continue to explore the various regions of Sanctuary, collecting new resources like Crushed Beast Bones, you may just happen upon some of the best Diablo 4 farming spots for XP, gold, and legendary items as well.