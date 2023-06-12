Where to find the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest

Where can you find the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest? This helm is one of the more desirable in the game as it’s usable across every class. Its bonus gives you significant damage reduction for any hits you take and an additional four ranks to every skill. Suddenly, the entire skill tree is at your disposal, enabling otherwise impossible builds the chance to flourish.

However, finding the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest is no simple task. After all, it’s a unique item, the highest of all the Diablo 4 rarity levels. If you want this highly coveted helm, you’ll first need the best Diablo 4 builds for exploring endgame dungeons with your chosen pick of the five Diablo 4 classes. Even then, it won’t be easy, and you may have many fruitless hours before you can claim your prize.

Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest location

You’ll find the Harlequin Crest as a random drop or inside a chest in World Tier Four: Torment. Your best bet to find one is to tackle some of the endgame content, such as Helltide events and Nightmare Dungeons. The odds of finding one are less than 1%.

Like all of the other Unique rarity items, farming these events for the Harlequin Crest will take some time and a whole lot of luck. If you’re new to the endgame content, we have some tips for how to unlock the highest World Tiers, as well as how to survive Helltide events. Just know that it’s one of the rarest items in the game, and the first photos surfaced only a few days ago, so the chances of nabbing one are slim.

Word to the wise, it will take many, many hours of grinding away at these endgame activities, but hopefully, you’ll eventually get a Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest to pop onto your character’s equipment slot. As soon as you have this, you may wish to respec your build into something more suitable, with tons of passive perks and even aspects on equipment to bolster your abilities. If you’re incredibly lucky, you may also get the Sacred or Ancestral versions of the Harlequin Crest, so keep an eye out.