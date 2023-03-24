Diablo 4 world boss – location and spawn times

The Diablo 4 world boss is enough to give you pause. This hulking demon is a pestilent abomination that effortlessly steals the life of wayward adventurers using its scythed talons – but you won’t find it lurking at the end of a dungeon. Instead, Ashava the Pestilent’s hellish portal only appears at set times, and it’s easy to miss.

While there will undoubtedly be a whole host of bosses to take on once we’re able to explore the open-world game in its entirety, there is currently only one Diablo 4 world boss that you can expect to encounter in the beta. Here’s the lowdown on Ashava the Pestilent’s location and spawn times, so you can get the full beta experience of what might be one of the best PC games of this year.

Diablo 4 world boss

Ashava the Pestilent is located in The Crucible, the easternmost area in the Fractured Peaks region. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend your precious time with the Diablo 4 beta waiting around for Ashava to spawn. Once this fearsome boss appears, a tooltip appears advising you to travel to the marked location on your Diablo 4 map.

The Diablo 4 world boss spawn times are as follows:

Saturday, March 25

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

12 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 9 PM GMT

10 PM PT / 1 AM ET / 5 AM GMT

Sunday, March 26

12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 7 AM GMT

It’s worth bearing in mind that these spawn times were recorded during the closed beta test, and therefore may be subject to change. Check back closer to the launch of the open beta for full confirmation, so you don’t end up burning the midnight oil to make mincemeat of a world boss that never shows up.

If you’re looking to take on a Diablo 4 world boss and survive, you want to be kitted out with your best skills and equipment. Whether you’re a Barbarian or a Sorcerer, we have builds for all Diablo 4 classes – including the Necromancer and Druid. Ashava sits at the level cap for the beta, so don’t harbour any dreams about taking it on solo. You can coordinate with up to 12 other players in the battle, so be sure to make use of Diablo 4 crossplay and co-op to bring a few friends along with you in the multiplayer game. Finally, we’ve got the lowdown on Diablo 4 Steam Deck compatibility, so you can get your ARPG fix on the go.