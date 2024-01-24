Diablo 4’s latest hotfix squashes its Season 3 progress-blocking bug

Enjoying Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct? You might not if you’ve had the misfortune to run into a particularly nasty progress-blocking bug. But, while a temporary workaround has been provided, the game’s latest hotfix should consign the issue to the fiery depths of the underworld.

Bugs happen, even in Hell, especially if your punishment is to be eaten alive by a horde of hungry locusts. But if you’re a Diablo 4 player, one demonically-nasty bug may be putting paid to your Season 3 activities. Thankfully, a hotfix for this action-RPG multiplayer game is rolling out, and the issue should soon be no more.

The Diablo 4 bug in question crops up in the Drums of the Vault quest, and it doesn’t matter whether you’ve thrown your character together or were using one of the best Diablo 4 builds. Badass or not, you may find you’re unable to use the brazier to create a construct.

Without the brazier, you’ll be deprived of this season’s little robo-spider buddy and while developer Blizzard have provided a workaround or three, there’s been no concrete fix for the issue. But, as tweeted by Blizzard Global Community Director Adam Fletcher, the hotfix that’s being rolled out right now should fix the brazier and grant you your own pettable spider chum.

The hotfix, simply dubbed ‘Hotfix #1″, also includes some stability and performance improvements. Fletcher also stated that Blizzard has been “tracking the feedback from players since the start of S3″. Reception to the Season has been a little mixed, with one Reddit Diablo 4 player stating “ESO called, it wants its Dwemer ruins back”. Blizzard isn’t about to bin a whole season but Fletcher’s statement suggests they may be planning at least some tweaks.

