Diablo 4 beta code 316719 explained and how to fix the error

What is the 316719 Diablo 4 beta error code and how do you fix it? If you’ve been playing the Diablo 4 beta and encountered this error, you aren’t alone. We’ve got all the current information on what causes the code to appear and how you can get rid of it.

Players diving into the Diablo 4 early access weekend are finding themselves randomly booted to the game’s main menu or unable to start playing, leaving them once again stuck in queue. If you’re trying to level up your Diablo 4 classes, you’ll want to follow the steps below and get back into action as quickly as possible.

Diablo 4 beta code 316719 explained

Diablo 4 code 316719 can occur seemingly at random and kicks players out of the game. Unfortunately, the only currently known way to fix this is to restart your game. This may mean waiting through another queue to get back in. Blizzard says it is working to reduce queue times as the beta weekend continues, however.

While multiple players report different actions happening prior to the error occurring, such as leveling up a character, finishing character creation, or even just starting the game, Blizzard customer support has responded to a post about the error citing “server stability issues,” so it’s likely that it’s primarily due to high load on the game’s servers.

If you haven’t yet managed to get in, there’s another Diablo 4 beta date set, so you’ll have more chances to play. Be sure to check the Diablo 4 system requirements to make sure your PC is up to spec before the Diablo 4 release date rolls around for real.