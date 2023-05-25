Nightmarish Diablo 4 chocolate shop is Willy Wonka in hell

What better way is there to celebrate Diablo 4 launch week than with some sickly sweet chocolate inspired by the mother of Sanctuary herself - I'll wait.

New Diablo 4 chocolate shop is Willy Wonka, but in hell: A horned demon woman stands smirking backlit by fire

Updated:

Diablo 4

If you, like me, are looking to declare your love for Diablo 4 antagonist Lilith ahead of the RPG game‘s launch in June, then boy, do I have news for you. For a single weekend, Blizzard is opening Lilith & Co’s Goremet chocolate emporium in the heart of London, UK, where you’ll be able to pay some sweet, sweet tribute to Diablo 4‘s Blessed Mother herself.

This seemingly harmless little confectionary emporium nestled in the heart of Soho is anything but quaint. Described as a “part anatomical museum, art exhibition and shop,” the hallowed halls of Lilith & Co. are decorated with sugary replicas of Diablo 4 weapons, skulls, demon hearts, and much, much more.

Oh, and there’s going to be large scale chocolate Diablo 4 characters, too. From Treasure Goblins to (hopefully) Lilith and Inarius themselves, if you ever wondered what Sanctuary would look like if it were in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Lilith & Co. is your answer.

That’s not all, though, as there’s a secret room where visitors can “ask for absolution in a confessional box,” as well as a ‘stock room’ where you can play Diablo 4 ahead of its release.

A black shopfront with Lilith & Co. written across the window in ornate handwriting

“So when can I immerse myself in this chocolate menagerie?” I hear you cry. The Diablo 4 Lilith & Co. chocolate shop is open from Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 4. You can traverse its interior from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday, but please note that the event is open to over 18s only.

Prices start at £6.66 (I giggled) and all proceeds go to SpecialEffect, a gaming charity dedicated to helping those with physical disabilities. What better way is there to praise the Mother of Sanctuary than by giving back to the world she helped to create?

If you’re planning on stocking up on some Sanctuary-inspired sweets ahead of the Diablo 4 release date, I suggest checking out our Diablo 4 classes guide while you chow down on the chocolatey hearts and skulls of your enemies. After all, it pays to be prepared.

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo’s minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive. Formerly Guides Editor at Dexerto with two degrees under her belt, she’s the dumbest clever person you’ve ever met. We wouldn’t say that to her face though; apparently she’s a decent shot in Valorant.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.