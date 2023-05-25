Nightmarish Diablo 4 chocolate shop is Willy Wonka in hell

If you, like me, are looking to declare your love for Diablo 4 antagonist Lilith ahead of the RPG game‘s launch in June, then boy, do I have news for you. For a single weekend, Blizzard is opening Lilith & Co’s Goremet chocolate emporium in the heart of London, UK, where you’ll be able to pay some sweet, sweet tribute to Diablo 4‘s Blessed Mother herself.

This seemingly harmless little confectionary emporium nestled in the heart of Soho is anything but quaint. Described as a “part anatomical museum, art exhibition and shop,” the hallowed halls of Lilith & Co. are decorated with sugary replicas of Diablo 4 weapons, skulls, demon hearts, and much, much more.

Oh, and there’s going to be large scale chocolate Diablo 4 characters, too. From Treasure Goblins to (hopefully) Lilith and Inarius themselves, if you ever wondered what Sanctuary would look like if it were in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Lilith & Co. is your answer.

That’s not all, though, as there’s a secret room where visitors can “ask for absolution in a confessional box,” as well as a ‘stock room’ where you can play Diablo 4 ahead of its release.

“So when can I immerse myself in this chocolate menagerie?” I hear you cry. The Diablo 4 Lilith & Co. chocolate shop is open from Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 4. You can traverse its interior from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday, but please note that the event is open to over 18s only.

Prices start at £6.66 (I giggled) and all proceeds go to SpecialEffect, a gaming charity dedicated to helping those with physical disabilities. What better way is there to praise the Mother of Sanctuary than by giving back to the world she helped to create?

If you’re planning on stocking up on some Sanctuary-inspired sweets ahead of the Diablo 4 release date, I suggest checking out our Diablo 4 classes guide while you chow down on the chocolatey hearts and skulls of your enemies. After all, it pays to be prepared.