All Diablo 4 weapons and unique effects

Looking for a guide to all Diablo 4 weapons? Being a loot-driven action RPG is Diablo's key strength. So, knowing about the weapons in the newest addition to the franchise is key. The weapons types in Diablo 4 are vast and whilst we await the arrival of the full game on June 6, we've gathered all the intel on weapons currently known from beta gameplay, developer updates from Blizzard, and more.

When it comes to which weapons you can use, it’s important to note that they’re specific to the Diablo 4 class type you choose. Take the Necromancer, for example. Whilst Diablo 4‘s Necromancer uses multi-class weapons like swords, daggers, wands, focuses, and shields, they are the only class that can use scythes.

From how to unlock weapons in Diablo 4 to the weapons currently known about, this guide takes as deep a dive as possible into everything we know so far.

Diablo 4 weapon types

The ten weapon types in Diablo 4 are:

Axes

Bows

Crossbows

Daggers

Focuses

Maces

Staves

Swords

Scythes

Wands

The following also come in a two-handed variant:

Two-handed axes

Two-handed maces

Two-handed staves

Two-handed swords

Two-handed scythes

How to unlock weapons in Diablo 4?

As far as acquiring or unlocking weapons in Diablo 4, in true Diablo fashion, there’s a variety of ways to do this. Players can find weapons inside chests, such as Silent Chests, uncovered whilst exploring the expansive world and its many dungeons. They can also be purchased from merchants, crafted using various crafting materials, or obtained upon defeating various enemies or bosses.

Diablo 4 uses a random loot system based on previous games, meaning that what you acquire is based on a random generation. Blizzard has also confirmed that, much like Diablo 3, loot will be personal and smart, meaning it’s separated between players and there’s a higher percentage of drops specific to your class. Perfect for unlocking weapons that suit your strategy, class, and skill.

Without further ado, let’s jump into everything we know so far about the different weapon types in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 weapons, class, and unique effects

Axes

Axes are wielded with both hands, meaning players cannot equip a shield.

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Class: All

Unique effect: Gain stealth for X seconds when killing enemies with Shred. If stealth is broken with an attack, ambush activates meaning player can use critical strikes for X seconds.

Waxing Gibbous

Class: Druid

Unique effect: Lucky Hit: When critically striking an enemy, there is X% chance to fear and slow them by X% for X seconds.

Two-handed axes

Typically larger and heavier than axes, two-handed axes will slow down a player but will heighten damage and the ability to inflict damage on multiple targets at once.

Ancients’ Oath

Class: Barbarian

Unique effect: Steel Grasp initiates two additional chains which when used, slows enemies by X% for X seconds.

Bows

Bows typically have a longer range than other ranged weapons in Diablo 4.

Skyhunter

Class: Rogue

Unique effect: First direct damage dealt to an enemy is a guaranteed critical strike. Gain energy if cast with maximum stack of Precision Key Passive.

Windforce

Class: Rogue

Unique effect: Lucky Hit – x% chance to deal double damage and knock back the target.

Crossbows

No Crossbows have been revealed for Diablo 4 thus far, we will update on the game’s launch for this ranged weapon.

Daggers

Melee weapon for fast, close-range combat. Often carried by Rogues, daggers are smaller and lighter than other melees such as swords or axes.

Asheara’s Khanjar

Class: Rogue

Unique effect: When spending three combo points, core skills increase damage by x%. Basic skills also have x% chance of generation three combo points.

Condemnation

Class: Rogue

Unique Effect: Attack speed increases by x% for X seconds, up to X% on successful hit.

Focuses

Used exclusively by the Sorceress and Necromancer classes, these offhand weapons provide bonuses to spellcasting abilities. Designed to be paired with a wielded weapon.

Maces

Like the axes, maces are also wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.

Two-handed maces

Two-handed maces are also wielded with both hands, but are larger and heavier.

Hellhammer

Class: Barbarian

Unique effect: Upheaval ignites the ground and burns enemies for additional damage over X seconds

Overkill

Class: Barbarian

Unique Effect: Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing X% of base damage to enemies. When an enemy dies to Death Blow, cooldown is reset.

Staves

Much like axes and maces, staves are also wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.

Staff of Ursine Strength

Class: Sorcerer

Unique effect: Knocked down enemies take 45% additional damage, +21 strength, +6% overpower chance, +9% immobilise chance, +10% critical strike chance.

Staff of Endless Rage

Class: Sorcerer

Unique effect: Every third cast of Fireball launches two additional projectiles.

Staff of Lam Esen

Class: Sorcerer

Unique effect: Charged bolts pierce, but deal X% less damage.

Staff of Fractured Flames

Class: Sorcerer

Unique effect: Fireball launches three projectiles that deal 54% of normal damage, +4% attack speed, +3.5% critical chance.

Thunderspire

Class: Unknown

Unique effect: Lightning strikes a nearby enemy dealing 166 damage whenever using shapeshift, +4% attack speed, up to 6.5% chance to slow.

Two-handed staves

Heavier and larger than one-handed staves, two-handed staves can cast spells and channel magical energy

Greatstaff of the Crone

Class: Druid

Unique Effect: Claw becomes a Storm skill and can cast Storm Strike at x% normal damage.

Swords

Like axes, maces, and staves, swords are wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

Class: Barbarian

Unique effect: Skills deal X% increased damage per point of fury you have, but lose X fury every second.

Doombringer

Class: All

Unique effect: Lucky Hit: up to X% chance to deal X shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce damage done by X% for X seconds.

Two-handed swords

Heavier with more damage dealt are the two-handed swords, which also relinquish the use of a shield.

Fields of Crimson

Class: Barbarian

Unique effect: Damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts X bleeding damage over X seconds. Enemies also standing in the pool take X% increased bleeding damage.

The Godfather

Class: All

Unique effect: Increases Critical Strike damage by X%.

Scythes

Like axes, maces, staves, and swords, scythes are wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.

Black River

Class: Necromancer

Unique effect: Corpse Explosion consumes up to X additional corpses around the initial corpse, dealing X% increased damage with a X% larger radius per additional corpse.

Two-handed scythes

Larger and heavier than one-handed scythes, they deliver wide sweeping attacks, hitting multiple enemies at one time

Bloodless Scream

Class: Necromancer

Unique effect: Darkness skills chill enemies up to X%. Lucky Hit: Darkness skills have up to a X% chance to generate X additional essence against frozen targets.

Wands

Finally, wands, like many more on the list are wielded with both hands meaning use of a shield is prevented.

Flamescar

Class: Sorcerer

Unique effect: While channelling Incinerate, embers are shot out that attract enemies, dealing X fire damage.

That's everything we know so far about the Diablo 4 weapons.