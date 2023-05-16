All Diablo 4 weapons and unique effects

Looking for a guide to all Diablo 4 weapons? Being a loot-driven action RPG is Diablo’s key strength. So, knowing about the weapons in the newest addition to the franchise is key. The weapons types in Diablo 4 are vast and whilst we await the arrival of the full game on June 6, we’ve gathered all the intel on weapons currently known from beta gameplay, developer updates from Blizzard, and more.
When it comes to which weapons you can use, it’s important to note that they’re specific to the Diablo 4 class type you choose. Take the Necromancer, for example. Whilst Diablo 4‘s Necromancer uses multi-class weapons like swords, daggers, wands, focuses, and shields, they are the only class that can use scythes.
From how to unlock weapons in Diablo 4 to the weapons currently known about, this guide takes as deep a dive as possible into everything we know so far. We’ll be sure to keep the guide updated though, so bookmark this guide and check back on the game’s full release. If you’re looking for more Diablo 4 content in the meantime, check out our latest guide to the Diablo 4 battle pass, the best classes, and our tips and tricks guide for beginners.
Diablo 4 weapon types
The ten weapon types in Diablo 4 are:
- Axes
- Bows
- Crossbows
- Daggers
- Focuses
- Maces
- Staves
- Swords
- Scythes
- Wands
The following also come in a two-handed variant:
- Two-handed axes
- Two-handed maces
- Two-handed staves
- Two-handed swords
- Two-handed scythes
How to unlock weapons in Diablo 4?
As far as acquiring or unlocking weapons in Diablo 4, in true Diablo fashion, there’s a variety of ways to do this. Players can find weapons inside chests, such as Silent Chests, uncovered whilst exploring the expansive world and its many dungeons. They can also be purchased from merchants, crafted using various crafting materials, or obtained upon defeating various enemies or bosses.
Diablo 4 uses a random loot system based on previous games, meaning that what you acquire is based on a random generation. Blizzard has also confirmed that, much like Diablo 3, loot will be personal and smart, meaning it’s separated between players and there’s a higher percentage of drops specific to your class. Perfect for unlocking weapons that suit your strategy, class, and skill.
Without further ado, let’s jump into everything we know so far about the different weapon types in Diablo 4.
Diablo 4 weapons, class, and unique effects
Axes
Axes are wielded with both hands, meaning players cannot equip a shield.
The Butcher’s Cleaver
Class: All
Unique effect: Gain stealth for X seconds when killing enemies with Shred. If stealth is broken with an attack, ambush activates meaning player can use critical strikes for X seconds.
Waxing Gibbous
Class: Druid
Unique effect: Lucky Hit: When critically striking an enemy, there is X% chance to fear and slow them by X% for X seconds.
Two-handed axes
Typically larger and heavier than axes, two-handed axes will slow down a player but will heighten damage and the ability to inflict damage on multiple targets at once.
Ancients’ Oath
Class: Barbarian
Unique effect: Steel Grasp initiates two additional chains which when used, slows enemies by X% for X seconds.
Bows
Bows typically have a longer range than other ranged weapons in Diablo 4.
Skyhunter
Class: Rogue
Unique effect: First direct damage dealt to an enemy is a guaranteed critical strike. Gain energy if cast with maximum stack of Precision Key Passive.
Windforce
Class: Rogue
Unique effect: Lucky Hit – x% chance to deal double damage and knock back the target.
Crossbows
No Crossbows have been revealed for Diablo 4 thus far, we will update on the game’s launch for this ranged weapon.
Daggers
Melee weapon for fast, close-range combat. Often carried by Rogues, daggers are smaller and lighter than other melees such as swords or axes.
Asheara’s Khanjar
Class: Rogue
Unique effect: When spending three combo points, core skills increase damage by x%. Basic skills also have x% chance of generation three combo points.
Condemnation
Class: Rogue
Unique Effect: Attack speed increases by x% for X seconds, up to X% on successful hit.
Focuses
Used exclusively by the Sorceress and Necromancer classes, these offhand weapons provide bonuses to spellcasting abilities. Designed to be paired with a wielded weapon.
Maces
Like the axes, maces are also wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.
Two-handed maces
Two-handed maces are also wielded with both hands, but are larger and heavier.
Hellhammer
Class: Barbarian
Unique effect: Upheaval ignites the ground and burns enemies for additional damage over X seconds
Overkill
Class: Barbarian
Unique Effect: Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing X% of base damage to enemies. When an enemy dies to Death Blow, cooldown is reset.
Staves
Much like axes and maces, staves are also wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.
Staff of Ursine Strength
Class: Sorcerer
Unique effect: Knocked down enemies take 45% additional damage, +21 strength, +6% overpower chance, +9% immobilise chance, +10% critical strike chance.
Staff of Endless Rage
Class: Sorcerer
Unique effect: Every third cast of Fireball launches two additional projectiles.
Staff of Lam Esen
Class: Sorcerer
Unique effect: Charged bolts pierce, but deal X% less damage.
Staff of Fractured Flames
Class: Sorcerer
Unique effect: Fireball launches three projectiles that deal 54% of normal damage, +4% attack speed, +3.5% critical chance.
Thunderspire
Class: Unknown
Unique effect: Lightning strikes a nearby enemy dealing 166 damage whenever using shapeshift, +4% attack speed, up to 6.5% chance to slow.
Two-handed staves
Heavier and larger than one-handed staves, two-handed staves can cast spells and channel magical energy
Greatstaff of the Crone
Class: Druid
Unique Effect: Claw becomes a Storm skill and can cast Storm Strike at x% normal damage.
Swords
Like axes, maces, and staves, swords are wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.
Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
Class: Barbarian
Unique effect: Skills deal X% increased damage per point of fury you have, but lose X fury every second.
Doombringer
Class: All
Unique effect: Lucky Hit: up to X% chance to deal X shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce damage done by X% for X seconds.
Two-handed swords
Heavier with more damage dealt are the two-handed swords, which also relinquish the use of a shield.
Fields of Crimson
Class: Barbarian
Unique effect: Damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts X bleeding damage over X seconds. Enemies also standing in the pool take X% increased bleeding damage.
The Godfather
Class: All
Unique effect: Increases Critical Strike damage by X%.
Scythes
Like axes, maces, staves, and swords, scythes are wielded with both hands preventing the use of a shield.
Black River
Class: Necromancer
Unique effect: Corpse Explosion consumes up to X additional corpses around the initial corpse, dealing X% increased damage with a X% larger radius per additional corpse.
Two-handed scythes
Larger and heavier than one-handed scythes, they deliver wide sweeping attacks, hitting multiple enemies at one time
Bloodless Scream
Class: Necromancer
Unique effect: Darkness skills chill enemies up to X%. Lucky Hit: Darkness skills have up to a X% chance to generate X additional essence against frozen targets.
Wands
Finally, wands, like many more on the list are wielded with both hands meaning use of a shield is prevented.
Flamescar
Class: Sorcerer
Unique effect: While channelling Incinerate, embers are shot out that attract enemies, dealing X fire damage.
That’s everything we know so far about the Diablo 4 weapons. We’ll be updating this guide when the full game launches on Tuesday, June 6, so be sure to check back or bookmark this page for easy access. Whilst you wait, we’ve compiled a guide to the best RPG games to check out. Which, for now, features Diablo 3.