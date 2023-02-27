Diablo 4 meets Milan Fashion Week in bizarre Lilith collab

In potentially 2023’s oddest collab so far, Blizzard has teamed up with one of Denmark’s best fashion houses to create a Diablo 4-inspired collection for Milan Fashion Week. Bringing the RPG game‘s prime antagonist to life, strap in folks, it’s an odd one.

Han Kjøbenhavn, a Copenhagen-based fashion house, teamed up with the publishing behemoth to create a unique collection inspired by Lilith, the prime antagonist of the highly anticipated Diablo 4. Entitled “Chthonic Penumbra,” there’s a whole lot of vegan leather, feathers, and faux fur, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t obsessed with literally every single look.

The collection is largely black, red, and grey, focusing on sleek skin-tight clothing that matches the Mother of Sanctuary’s long, flowing gown. Discussing the collaboration with Polygon, creative director Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen and CEO Daniel Søndergaard Hummel say that the collab just made sense given the similarities between Han Kjøbenhavn and Diablo’s aesthetics.

What’s more important, though, is that the designers didn’t want this to be some cringy “gimmick.” Instead, Davidsen states “we’re trying to translate emotion into something that can exist within our world. Because we both share a lot of creative DNA in our visions, it’s actually been a pleasant journey.”

All of the images were shared by Han Kjøbenhavn on Instagram, and while I know absolutely zero about fashion, I do know about Diablo. I am obsessed with these looks, particularly the long red coat, as I really do see Lilith in them. The red perfectly matches the background of the cover image I’ve used for this article, while the skin-tight black with the plunging V-neck perfectly emulates the dress (is it a dress? I’m not sure) that she wears in-game.

If you’re looking to dress like Lilith (I am) then the entire collection is set to go on-sale during the summer – just in time for the Diablo 4 release date. If you want to celebrate in style, folks, this is the way to do it. I am, however, not liable for any damage caused to your bank balance.

If fashion isn’t your thing, then get prepared for the launch of Diablo 4 with our list of all of the Diablo 4 classes, as well as a rundown of everything we know about the Diablo 4 beta release date – spoiler alert, it’s coming very, very soon.