Diablo 4 multiplayer explained

Want to know how to play Diablo 4 multiplayer with your friends? Sometimes it can be tiring to slay all of hell’s demons alone. Even classes that can summon help from the corpses of dead enemies or call for aid from the beasts roaming the world of Sanctuary may find that it’s not enough. Having a buddy or two watching your back might be what saves you from being overwhelmed.

When you first emerge from the cave during the snowstorm, you won’t be able to play Diablo 4 multiplayer. However, the option becomes open to you shortly after starting the RPG game’s prologue, which happens when arriving in Diablo 4’s first village area, Nevesk, for the first time. You can summon help from anyone on your Battle Net friends list, so here we’ll tell you how to invite them to your party and if needed, what you need to do to add them to your friends list.

How to set up Diablo 4 multiplayer

To invite your friends to Diablo 4 multiplayer you should:

Head into the game and press the escape button to open the options menu.

Click on the social tab to see a list of your online Battle Net friends.

Click on a friend in the list and select the Invite to Party option to send them an invitation.

If you need to add them to your friends list, click the Add a Friend button and type your friend’s full BattleTag to send a friend request.

Once your invitation is sent and accepted, your friends will teleport to you, allowing you all to play Diablo 4 multiplayer cooperatively. You may also wish to learn if Diablo 4 couch co-op is possible on the PC version and if you can play Diablo 4 crossplay with your console-playing friends. It has the potential to be one of the best multiplayer games out there, if not one of the best PC games of the year, so if you or your friends are new to the series, you can consult our Diablo 4 beginner’s guide to quickly get up to speed on how to slay demons.