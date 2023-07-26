Diablo 4 recently saw the release of its first big update, the Season of the Malignant. The first season added a variety of content to the young RPG game, for new players and those interested in the endgame features alike. While Blizzard continues to develop upcoming content for Diablo 4, the development team has also been hard at work on patches to keep the game updated and working well. The latest D4 update is a small one, but equally as important as bigger upcoming patches since it sets the foundation for them with various fixes.

As detailed in the Diablo 4 patch notes, you will now have to confirm your activation of the Premium Battle Pass through a pop-up. This comes after some players accidentally activated theirs despite planning to save the pass for a future season. Other changes include the Grim Reward Season Journey objective being fixed so that it’s no longer repeatable, resolved problems with aspect imprinting, and various stability improvements. You can read more about the 1.1.0c fixes below.

Diablo 4 patch notes – 1.1.0c update – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Fixed an issue where several Focus off-hand items could only have an aspect imprinted on them once.

Fixed an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves.

Fixed an issue where the Grim Reward Season Journey objective could be repeated by dropping and picking up the same stash.

Fixed an issue where the Werebear and Werewolf fur color was too bright in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where movement on specific controllers was often not functioning correctly.

Updated the activation of the Premium Battle Pass with a confirmation pop-up.

The default focus (the button the controller will first highlight) on the Battle Pass screen is now the Season Journey button.

Fixed multiple instances where players were encountering crashes.

Further stability improvements.

Fixed an interaction with the Agitated Winds Malignant Heart power which led to automatic Cyclone Armor casts to ignore its own cooldown.

Acquiring or re-allocating Seasonal Blessings will now clear the vendor buyback inventory.

Those are the Diablo 4 patch notes for the 1.1.0c update. If you want to have a look through Blizzard’s full list of fixes, you can do so here for a more detailed understanding of the changes and other adjustments.

