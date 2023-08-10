Diablo 4 patch notes for its latest hotfix arrive, as Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 hotfix 6 is now out with big buffs to Wrathful Hearts and Wrathful Invokers. If you’re trying to nab the strongest Malignant Hearts and craft the best Diablo 4 builds in Season 1 of the RPG game, you’re in luck – this Diablo 4 update is about to make farming the best gear a lot smoother.
This Diablo 4 patch changes the drop rates for Wrathful Hearts dramatically. The Season of the Malignant just delivered a huge round of buffs with Blizzard’s Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1, and now the developer has followed up again with another very welcome change, allowing you to get your hands on the strongest Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts much more consistently than before.
Drop rates and craft chances for Wrathful Hearts and Invokers have been boosted to five times their previous rate, turning what was a pretty elusive item into a much more achievable drop. Given that the Wrathful Hearts are in many cases your best choice for a build, with the likes of the Barber Heart and the Creeping Death Heart among the strongest tools in Diablo 4 Season 1, you’ll be pleased to know that farming them should be much faster now.
Diablo 4 patch notes 1.1.1 hotfix 6 – August 9, 2023
Here are the patch notes for the Diablo 4 hotfix:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Shadow Clone from the Trickery Malignant Heart did not taunt enemies.
Seasonal Bug Fixes
- The drop rate and craft chance for Wrathful Hearts and Invokers has been increased.
- The previous chance to get a Wrathful Invoker from crafting an Uncertain Invoker was 3%.
- The chance is now 15%.
- Previous chance to get a Wrathful Heart from crafting an Uncertain Heart was 2%.
- The chance is now 10%.
- Wrathful Invokers now also have a chance to drop from elites in addition to other Invokers.
- The previous chance to get a Wrathful Invoker from crafting an Uncertain Invoker was 3%.
Miscellaneous
- Further Stability improvements.
If you’re diving back into the best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons to check out the huge density increases in patch 1.1.1, make sure you’ve got one of the best Diablo 4 endgame builds to hand and you’ll be absolutely crushing your way to those Wrathful Hearts in no time.