The new Diablo 4 patch notes show how Blizzard is taking things like gameplay bugs and exploits seriously as the developer works to update the RPG game and resolve such issues. From changes to Nightmare Dungeons to quest fixes, the Diablo 4 1.1.2 update is a small but mighty one. If you’ve been looking for a reason to hop back in and hunt for loot, then this patch could be it.

A few of the most important parts of the Diablo 4 patch notes include a change to the wait time for a Malignant Monster to spawn once a Malignant Heart has been activated, the removal of a popular Nightmare Dungeon exploit in which players could repeat content, and a variety of bug fixes. For instance, you may have noticed strange white lines appearing on your in-game map, an issue that this patch has resolved.

Gameplay issues specific to the Diablo 4 Druid class are also central to this small update. Boulders cast with the Aspect of Metamorphic Stone equipped will now be able to deal more than 100% damage, and the Agitated Winds malignant power will no longer trigger when you break destructible objects. There are a couple of other changes particular to Druids, as well as UI-related and other bug fixes.

Diablo 4 patch notes – 1.1.2 update – Friday, August 11, 2023

Gameplay updates

The wait time for a Malignant Monster to spawn after activating a Malignant Heart in the world has been reduced from 5 to 2 seconds.

Players are now in the Trade Channel by default. Navigate to the in-game settings to opt out.

Bug fixes

Dungeons and events

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons could be repeated by promoting other party members to leader.

Fixed an issue where the Gathering Legions event could stop progressing even after defeating all nearby enemies.

Druid

Fixed an issue where Boulders cast with the Aspect of Metamorphic Stone equipped would not deal more than 100% damage.

Fixed an issue where the Agitated Winds malignant power would trigger when breaking destructible objects.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Alpha Werewolf companions could float above the ground.

Quests

Fixed an issue where the Fury Against Fate quest couldn’t be completed.

Fixed an issue where Iron Skin Elixirs could be obtained indefinitely by repeatedly accepting and abandoning the Desperate Remedies quest.

Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients quest would not progress if the party leader was dead when the boss was defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients quest would not progress if Gharl was killed before his dialogue was triggered.

Fixed an issue where side quests for crafting items could direct the player to the wrong NPC.

User interface and user experience

Fixed an issue where white lines were appearing on the World Map.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey menu could malfunction when finishing a chapter.

Fixed an issue where the notification for the World Boss appearance would malfunction if the player hadn’t unlocked Whispers of the Dead yet.

Fixed an issue where linking an item in chat wouldn’t display properly in the Battle.net app.

Fixed an issue where the Holding Back the Flood quest marker would display on Dungeon exits but not on the world map.

The tooltips for the Caged Heart of Tal’Rasha and Caged Heart of the Great Feast now correctly state that their bonuses are additive instead of multiplicative.

The tooltip for the Caged Heart of Determination had its description updated to clarify that it specifically reduces resource-draining effects from enemies.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the A Boon in the Tide Season Journey objective could not be completed as expected.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to a Dungeon entrance could be done while using invincibility-granting skills (Ex: Blood Mist).

Fixed an issue where some interactable objects—particularly corpses— could not be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where mount skills were sometimes not available after leaving a city.

Fixed an issue where the Calculated malignant power would consume the stun effect on non-damaging abilities.

Fixed an issue where Druids, Necromancers, and Rogues could not gamble for Helms at the Unsavory Oddities vendor in Fields of Hatred towns.

Fixed an issue where you could not replace an equipped Wrathful Heart with another Wrathful Heart.

Fixed an issue where the frost effect of the Penitent Greaves didn’t display properly in the final campaign boss arena.

Fixed an issue where quest items could randomly appear in town.

Various stability and performance improvements.

Various other miscellaneous fixes to Shop Cosmetics.

Those are the Diablo 4 patch notes for the 1.1.2 update. If you want to have a look through Blizzard’s full list, you can do so here for a more detailed understanding of the gameplay changes and other adjustments.

