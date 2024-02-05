Highly anticipated Diablo 4 Season 3 feature delayed, “new date soon”

Diablo 4 season 3 started just over a week ago, and one of the most promising features won’t be arriving after all. Season of the Construct kicked off on January 23, offering lots of additions like a new boss battle, new creature, a seasonal dungeon and more. Sadly, though, the Gauntlet won’t be joining this lineup as planned.

Diablo 4‘s Gauntlet, a dungeon that offered distinct challenges on a weekly basis, has been delayed indefinitely. Rod Fergusson, SVP, GM for Diablo at Blizzard, confirmed the unfortunate news for the RPG on X (formerly Twitter) on February 5.

“Great seeing the excitement about the Gauntlet and Leaderboards,” he states. “We’re still on track for Season 3 but decided to take a bit more time to polish a few things up, so it won’t be launching on February 13 as I mentioned on a recent podcast.”

Fergusson’s referring to an episode of the Official Xbox Podcast where he announced that the Gauntlet would open for business in the horror game on February 13. Each week, this dungeon would offer a particular layout and set of monsters, and a fresh ranking across a number of categories such as Solo Druid, Solo Necromancer, and parties up to 4.

Players could then attempt to beat the area to their heart’s content, with the hope of scoring the top spot and earning prizes. There’s considerable anticipation around the feature – if you’re at all competitive, it’s bound to scratch a real itch – and the reaction under Fergusson’s post makes clear players aren’t happy.

Generally, those posting are disappointed, some commenting it should just be rolled over into Season 4. “We’ll share more details and the new date soon,” Fergusson finishes, suggesting there’s a plan in place to make the Gauntlet playable at some point soon.

