How to solve Diablo 4 Secrets of the Spring riddle

The Diablo 4 Secrets of the Spring riddle is a strange quest; not only does it begin from a seemingly random note, found in the wilderness, but the instructions written on that note are vague at best. It is relatively quick to get through, though, at least once you know what you’re doing.

The rewards you’ll pick up from this Diablo 4 quest will put you in good stead if you’re looking to perfect the best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build – vital if you want to take on one of the Diablo 4 World Bosses. The ARPG is shaping up to be one of the best PC games released this year, and with the beta release date upon us, you can check it out for yourself.

Solving the Secrets of the Spring riddle

To begin the Secrets of the Spring quest, first, you’ll have to find a note. This note can be found in the Kylslik Plateau in Fractured Peak. You will see a ladder near the Forsaken Quarry dungeon – the note is at the top of the ladder.

Picking up the note will begin the Secrets of the Spring quest. You’ll be directed toward a nondescript hot spring in the mountains, with only these instructions as guidance on what to do when you get there:

‘Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.’

Well, the answer to this riddle is: do nothing. The patience that you’ll be rewarded for is the key to this riddle, and to show the game just how patient you are, you must use the ‘Wait’ emote. Stand next to the hot spring, use the emote, a chest will appear, and you’ll have completed the Secrets of the Spring riddle.

If you don’t have the ‘Wait’ emote equipped, open the emote wheel and click on the customise button. From there, you’ll have access to every emote you have unlocked and can assign whatever you need.

Now that you know the solution to the Diablo 4 Secrets of the Spring riddle, it’s time to get out there and claim the laziest chest you’ll ever get. The Diablo 4 release date is still a little while off, but you can get yourself set for Lilith by checking out the best Rogue, and best Barbarian builds. It never hurts to be prepared.