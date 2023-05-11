Diablo 4 Server Slam release date and time

Want to know when the Diablo 4 Server Slam release date is? Much like the recent Diablo 4 beta, the Server Slam will see would-be demon hunters journey through the Fractured Peaks, slaying monsters and completing both the prologue and Act 1, with your character’s level maxing out at level 20. If that sounds good and you have a weekend free, you don’t have to wait long until the Server Slam begins.

While this new test weekend forces players to start again, it will also include all the fixes and updates to all Diablo 4 classes. In addition, the Diablo 4 World Boss Ashava will be encounterable, with a new Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy earnable for the first time as a reward for defeating her. To help you get enough time with the game and a chance at getting that trophy, here are the Diablo 4 Server time release date and times.

Diablo 4 Server Slam release date

The Diablo 4 Server Slam weekend begins on May 12 3pm PDT / 12pm PDT /8pm BST and will last until May 14 3pm PDT / 12pm PDT /8pm BST. It will be available on PC exclusively on Battle.net, and early downloads are available now.

Whether you decide to join everyone on the Diablo 4 Server Slam release date or wish to wait until the Diablo 4 release date, we have plenty of resources to help you craft the best build for all five classes: the Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid, Necromancer, and Barbarian. Just note that some of them will have changed as per the official Diablo 4 blog in this build. Additionally, as these betas have proven popular in the past, we highly recommend checking the Diablo 4 errors guide to help troubleshoot any particular login problems or our Diablo 4 system requirements to see if your PC is up to spec.