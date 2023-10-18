The Diablo 4 Steam reviews are already ‘mixed,’ as players take to Valve’s platform to share their responses to Blizzard’s RPG alongside the launch of Diablo 4 Season 2. Less than 24 hours since the Diablo IV Steam launch, hundreds of reviews express a combination of praise and criticism, lowering Diablo 4’s current score to less than 60%. While the game has been available on PC since June, its Steam release has attracted under 2,500 players. Meanwhile, Overwatch 2, another Activision Blizzard game recently relaunched on Steam, still has an ‘overwhelmingly negative’ rating based on user reviews.

With the Diablo 4 Season 2 release date upon us, Blizzard’s expansive RPG game is now also available on Steam. Our own Diablo 4 review rates the return to Sanctuary highly, and D4 enjoyed a roundly positive reception on its initial release. Subsequent updates and some of the changes and material in Diablo 4 Season 1 however may have affected players’ responses, and the Diablo 4 Steam release seems to reflect mixed sentiments towards the Diablo 3 sequel.

As of this writing, there are more than 380 live Diablo 4 Steam reviews. 58% of these offer positive feedback to the Blizzard RPG, falling short of the 70% required for an overall ‘mostly positive’ rating. However, for the game to slip into the ‘mostly negative’ bracket, the number of positive reviews would have to drop from 58% to 39%, meaning Diablo 4 is currently firmly ‘mixed’ on Valve’s storefront. Overwatch 2 has only 11% positive reviews.

Since its Steam launch on Tuesday, October 17, Diablo 4 has reached a peak player count of 2,374. Potentially, this number reflects the fact that D4 is available elsewhere on PC, and launched back in June. Overwatch 2’s 24-hour peak player count is 31,457, so there is the possibility that Diablo 4’s will increase, also.

