Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2 will finally let you craft its rarest items

Diablo 4’s latest update, patch 1.3.2, is here and if you’re a dedicated player you’ll be happy to hear that you can finally craft that one Uber Unique item you’ve been missing. At least you can if you’re prepared to put the work in.

There are Diablo 4 players and there are Diablo 4 players. If you’re the kind of person who’s put day after day after day into this action RPG, racking up a playtime well into three digits, patch 1.3.2 could be a boon.

That’s not to say that this new Diablo 4 update is exclusively aimed at top-tier players. It features a whole host of tweaks and bug fixes though, I should point out, no real nerfing. What it does do is give you the ability to craft the game’s rarest items, provided you’ve got sufficient resources.

The boss of Diablo 4 bosses, Uber Duriel, has a 2% chance of dropping an Uber Unique item upon his death. Those aren’t great odds and, on top of that, there are seven possible Uber Uniques. You could be chasing the Harlequin Quest and get every item but that, regardless of which Diablo 4 class you’re playing as.

However, Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.2 now lets you craft any Uber Unique. And the ingredients? Five other Uber Uniques! As Blizzard explains in the patch notes, they found that players were disheartened by getting the ‘wrong’ Uber Unique.

“We want to give players increased autonomy in obtaining their desired Uber Unique.. by salvaging them for a new resource which can be used to eventually craft an Uber Unique of their choosing.”

There are other ways of getting Uber Uniques, other than fighting Uber Duriel. Up until now, the chances of a drop have been so low that Duriel was still your best bet. But the patch notes also state that “The drop chance of Uber Unique items acquired outside of Uber Duriel encounters has been increased.” They don’t say by how much, however, it could have gone up from 1 in 1,500 to 1 in 1499.

So, to get the Uber Unique you’re after, you’ll may have to fight Duriel (and win) many, many times. Factor in the work you need to do to get to him, and that’s no small task. But if you do live, breathe and sleep Diablo 4, the option’s now there.

