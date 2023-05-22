Diablo 4 world tiers explained

Want to know how Diablo 4 world tiers work? The Diablo 4 world tiers are essentially difficulty settings – the higher the tier, the more difficult the game is. When you create a character for the first time, you also have to pick a world tier. Diablo 4 recommends veteran fans pick world tier 2, whereas newbies should stick to world tier 1 where the enemies are easier to defeat.

Playing on a higher world tier does have its advantages for playing against stronger enemies, including increased experience and additional gold for defeating monsters using Diablo 4 classes. It’s important to note that the first two world tiers only apply from level 1 to 50, once you hit the Diablo 4 endgame, players can access three additional tiers upon completing specific challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4 world tiers.

Can you change Diablo 4 World Tiers?

It’s possible to change your Diablo 4 world tier at the character selection screen before you start up the game. If you’re finding world tier 2 a bit too difficult, fear not, simply switch it to world tier 1 and you should have an easier time fighting off monsters.

Every Diablo 4 World Tier

Here are all four of the Diablo 4 World Tiers:

World Tier 1: Adventurer

Designed for levels 1 to 50, this is the easiest world tier in the RPG game. Unlike the other options, the Adventurer tier is the only difficulty level that nerfs the monsters in the world by making them easier to kill. If you’re looking to run through the Diablo 4 content as quickly as possible, this is the best way to do it.

World Tier 2: Veteran

Available from the beginning of the game, the Veteran world tier is also available between levels 1 to 50 except the enemies are more challenging to kill. To balance this out, players receive 20% increased experience as well as 15% more gold whenever they defeat monsters.

World Tier 3: Nightmare

Every world tier from this point onwards requires the player to complete the Diablo 4 campaign, in addition to a specific Capstone Dungeon on the highest world tier available. In the case of world tier 3, you’re going to need to finish the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Kyovashad on world tier 2.

This world tier is recommended for players between levels 50 to 70 as enemies become more formidable, dropping the player’s resistance by 20%. Champion monsters can also create damage resistance auras to make matters worse. Fortunately, monsters now give 100% more experience and they drop 15% more gold.

Helltides events can appear across Sanctuary, giving players an opportunity to receive Cinders to create legendary items. You can also receive Nightmare Sigils to unlock Nightmare Dungeons, another challenging endgame activity. Finally, Sacred and Unique items can drop for the first time, giving players a chance to earn higher-tier items.

World Tier 4: Hell

This world tier is unlocked by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in northeastern Dry Steppes on world tier 3. Most of the changes in the previous world tier are present, except monsters can now overcome 40% more resistances. As a result, they drop 15% more gold and provide 200% more experience points.

You now have the chance to loot Ancestral items, as well as more Unique drops. These are some of the best items in the game – to put it simply, this is the reason why most hardcore players pick world tier 4.

That’s all you need to know about Diablo 4 world tiers. If you want to know more about potentially one of the best PC games ahead of the Diablo 4 release date, go ahead and read our guides on the Diablo 4 max level cap and the battle pass to learn about what you can expect as you make your way through Sanctuary.