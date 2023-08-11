The latest Diablo 4 update has massively improved the XP potential of the best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons, and there’s one that rules far above the rest. A recent increase to the monster density across various locations in Diablo 4 has made XP farming dramatically faster than before, and certain Nightmare Dungeons appear to be real winners in the RPG game, with one particular location standing clear at the top.

The Diablo 4 1.1.1 patch notes were released in-game on Tuesday, August 8, and include the much-touted buff to monster density in both Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides. The increase has been roughly estimated to be around 30-50%, although it appears to have not been applied evenly across the board but rather is dependent on the zone in question. This means some Dungeons are much bigger winners.

Since the patch released, Diablo 4 Twitch streamer Ryan ‘Raxxanterax’ S. has been testing the new-look dungeons thoroughly using one of the best Diablo 4 builds, and he’s picked out a couple of big winners. Among these is Domhainne Tunnel – previously considered one of the worst Nightmare Dungeons for XP grinding in the whole game, it’s now up in his coveted ‘S’ tier, comparable to consistent winners such as Sarat’s Lair and Mariner’s Refuge.

By far the standout, however, is Uldur’s Cave. This unassuming locale was already considered a top-notch pick, but it’s now consistently racking up XP over 25% faster than its closest competitor, the spider-filled Sarat’s Lair. Uldur’s Cave is now so good that it’s worth running any time you come across a Sigil for it, even if it has your least favorite modifiers.

The only caveat is that these values are based around solo XP farming, although they’ll also hold true if you play in a group that likes to stick together. If you are working as a team that splits up across a dungeon for maximum gains, you might find the more open-ended options like Sarat’s Lair still compare to the much more linear Uldur’s Cave – although you’ll almost certainly want to be running them both regardless.

Put together the best Diablo 4 endgame build and you’ll be smashing through these in next to no time. We’re also keeping track of when you can expect the Diablo 4 Season 2 start date to fall, so that you know what the game’s future schedule looks like.