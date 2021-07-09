Diablo 3 season 24 release time confirmed

Yep, we got Diablo 4 coming down the line, and Diablo 2: Resurrected is still trucking toward launch, but that doesn’t mean Blizzard has forgotten about Diablo 3. Season 24 for the ARPG has been in testing for some time, but now the devs have confirmed exactly when the update will land on live servers.

Patch 2.7.1 is currently scheduled to release on July 20. The Diablo 3 season 24 release date itself will follow on July 23, with a rolling release time around the world. It’ll be 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT, 4pm BST / 5pm CES, and 5pm KST.

If you’ve missed the details on the new season so far, the big theme is Diablo 2 – just in time for the Diablo 2: Resurrected release date. Ethereal items are coming with a bit of that Diablo 2 flavour, introducing 21 “iconic weapons” to the game. You can get full details on all the new stuff for season 24 over on the official site.

How many more Diablo 3 seasons will it be until the Diablo 4 release date? Neither heaven nor hell holds the answer.